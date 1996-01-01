Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Georgia State

It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Georgia State
Good morning Zagfans. It's Game Day, the best day of the week. And today's game just may be the best game of the year because it's the beginning of the greatest sporting event in the United States-March Madness. I hope everyone has their brackets filled out, and all of you in those pools I hope you win. This is so much fun. And win Our Team can actually win the Tournament it is so much more exciting.
So we begin this great even playing Georgia State at 1:15 in Portland, Oregon, the home of Gonzaga coach Mark Few. I listened to Mark talk last night in an interview and he's really excited about playing in Portland. I think it just may be his favorite place to play. I know there will be many many Zag fans there cheering his team on. It's going to be a great way to celebrate St Patty's Day as well. So get your very best and favorite Zag gear on and get ready to Rock and Roll because it's going to be a day to subdue our very first FOE.
HAVE A GREAT DAY....Get those brackets filled out.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!