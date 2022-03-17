-
Zags vs. Georgia State Head to Head
March Madness is finally here! Having secured the #1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, our Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-3, 15-1) tomorrow face the #16 seed, out of the Sun Belt Conference, the Georgia State Panthers (18-10 overall, 12-5 conf.), who have the scariest panther logo ever devised in the history of panther logos. Kudos, I'm already scared (seriously, that's an awesome logo).
The Panthers played one Quad I game this season (away vs. Mississippi St., L, 79-50), and one Quad II game (NCAA Tourney team Richmond Spiders, L, 94-78). Among their remaining slate of Quad III and IV opponents, they are 15-8, and have won 12 out of their last 13 games, same as the Zags (although the Zags have also won 19 out their last 20).
Georgia State got a very unlucky draw, and after looking at their board, that's the overarching sentiment of which I agree. They are by far not the lowest ranking #16-seed in the tourney, going by KenPom numbers. Norfolk St., Wright St., Bryant, Texas Southern, and Texas A&M Corpus Christie all ranked worse than the Panthers. By Pomeroy's numbers they are easily the strongest 16-seed in the field, by 17 spots at the minimum.
Basic Stats:
Surprisingly, Georgia St. leads in 2 out of 4 of the factors for winning basketball (left column, bottom four lines). You can't say that about the majority of WCC opponents we faced. Statistically, they're a Stealers Wheel, having stolen the ball on over 10% of their defensive possessions. They also get to the FT line more often per shot than the Zags. They ALSO nearly beat out the Zags in turnover%. So, this team does look good on paper in several aspects.
If you want more detail, see below:
Efficiency Stats:
Not entirely as lopsided as one would expect. Given the history of #1 vs. #16, I think the Zags will prevail (and are obviously huge favorites). But GU should be wary of these numbers, and I hope they are not looking beyond the round of 64 yet. The Zags need to take care of the ball as a priority. They need to be careful about foul trouble, and they need to maintain their typical offensive efficiency.
Georgia St. plays at average tempo (#174 KenPom). They are ranked a respectable #151 on KenPom (#201 offense, #114 defense).
I wouldn't call them a cupcake by any measure, as they rank better than five of our WCC brethren teams. Pretty impressive for a Sun Belt Conference team.
That said, the Zags are a 21.5 point favorite (85-63), per Barttorvik's site.
Happy St. Patrick's day! (Fun fact: The Bulldogs were once the "Fightin' Irish" way back in the early days. It's true!)
source: TeamRankings.com
