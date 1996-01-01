Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Beat Georgia State - St. Patrick Day Beverage Thread

    Default Beat Georgia State - St. Patrick Day Beverage Thread

    A lot of us will either skip work or leave work to celebrate the biggest holiday of the Liturgical Calendar - March Madness Day 1.

    Where some green and some Zag swag. Enjoy a beverage. How are we celebrating tonights twin holidays?
    No team in the country has a better winning percentage against power conference teams since 2017 than Gonzaga... the Zags are playing above average teams in the best leagues in the country and winning 78% of the time.

    -Ken Pomeroy-

    https://www.ksl.com/article/50342950...in-perspective
    Default

    I'm going in early, but not early enough...lol.

    I'll be quaffing a couple of Dirty Blondes at Twin Peaks this afternoon in Valley Ranch (Irving), for those in DFW. AFAIK, I'll be flying solo this afternoon.
