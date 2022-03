Money has been pouring in on Duke at sportsbooks around the nation, including one wager that would pay more than $5 million if the Blue Devils send coach Mike Krzyzewski out on a high note by winning the national championship.On Monday, a bettor in New Jersey placed a $300,000 bet on the Blue Devils to win it all with FanDuel at 17-1 odds. If Duke wins, the bet would pay a net $5.1 million.In addition, the three largest national championship bets at sportsbook PointsBet are on the Blue Devils, and, at Caesars Sportsbook, more bets have been placed on Duke to win the tournament than have been placed on any other team.