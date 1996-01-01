-
GU Press Conference Video, Georgia State Pre-Game Press Conference
Gonzaga:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2kAYwYs2OX8
28 minutes. Conducted on campus prior to departure
Georgia State:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yEog378qCQY
Player Interviews begin at the 2:00 mark. Coach (Rob Lanier) Interview begins at 16:30 mark.
Haven't had any success finding today's Pregame GU Presser video. . .
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules