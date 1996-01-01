Thread: POLL: Coach K's Final Coaching Opponent?

If you believe Coach K's final opponent will be one of the other West Region coaches not listed, comment your pick below por favor (I'm not good with polls).
Mark Few (Gonzaga)
Leon Rice (Boise State)
Penny Hardaway (Memphis)
Eric Musselman (Arkansas)
Mark Adams (Texas Tech)
Tom Izzo (Michigan State)
Bob McKillop (Davidson)
Chris Jans (New Mexico State)
John Becker (Vermont)
Mike Krzyzewski (Duke)
Even though I care a lot about my basketball opinions, they are like comparing a bicycle to a championship motorcycle who is our coach. . ZagsGoZags
I think he will win the West so...none of them......hopefully Tommy and Arizona will be his final opponent....