Other Games - Tournament Time ! : WED - 03. 16. 22
All Times PDST
NCAA First Four
16 Bryant vs. 16 Wright State - 3:40 - truTV
11 Notre Dame vs. 11 Rutgers - 6:10 - truTV
Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Steve Lavin, Avery Johnson, Jon Rothstein
NIT - First Round
4:00
Towson @ Wake Forest - ESPN+
Dayton @ Toledo - ESPN+
Miss'ppi St @ Virginia - ESPN2
5:00
Nicholls @ SMU - ESPN+
No. Iowa @ St. Louis - ESPN+
6:00
Long Beach St @ BYU - ESPN+
Iona @ Florida - ESPN2
The Basketball Classic Tourney games are listed here: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20316/group/68
Have a great day. Be careful out there.
