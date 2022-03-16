All Times PDST

NCAA First Four

16 Bryant vs. 16 Wright State - 3:40 - truTV
11 Notre Dame vs. 11 Rutgers - 6:10 - truTV

Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Steve Lavin, Avery Johnson, Jon Rothstein


NIT - First Round

4:00
Towson @ Wake Forest - ESPN+
Dayton @ Toledo - ESPN+
Miss'ppi St @ Virginia - ESPN2

5:00
Nicholls @ SMU - ESPN+
No. Iowa @ St. Louis - ESPN+

6:00
Long Beach St @ BYU - ESPN+
Iona @ Florida - ESPN2

The Basketball Classic Tourney games are listed here: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20316/group/68

Have a great day. Be careful out there.