Interesting Pomeroy stat about the 2022 Zags
The Zags are STILL the only team in D-1 to have an offense (#1) and a defense (#7) in the top 10 at Pomeroy. The only other teams in the Pomeroy era to be the only team in the land with an offense & defense in the top 10 entering the NCAA's are:
2020: Kansas, NCAA tourney outcome - no tournament
2018: Duke, NCAA tourney outcome - final 4
2007: UNC, NCAA tourney outcome - final 4
2006: Florida, NCAA tourney outcome - national champs
2003: Kentucky, NCAA tourney outcome - elite 8
Obviously, in the other years, no teams had an offense/defense in the top 10, or multiple teams had an offense/defense in the top 10.
