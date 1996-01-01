Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: AP All-American Team

  1. Today, 09:57 AM #1
    bdmiller7
    bdmiller7 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Posts
    1,523

    Default AP All-American Team

    https://apnews.com/article/sports-wi...a220a71ca94d69

    Timme and Holmgren 2nd team.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:15 AM #2
    zagzilla
    zagzilla is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,937

    Default

    This is the 12th and 13th time Zags men have earned All-American honors. Timme becomes the first 2 time All-American for GU.

    https://www.sports-reference.com/cbb...l-america.html

    Prior All-Americans (excl Honorable Mentions)
    Burgess
    Dickau
    Stepp
    Morrison
    Olynyk
    Wiltjer
    NWG
    Hachimura
    Kispert
    Suggs
    Timme


    ZZ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:50 AM #3
    daskim
    daskim is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Feb 2020
    Posts
    388

    Default

    Banchero is a 3rd team selection.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:06 PM #4
    gu03alum's Avatar
    gu03alum
    gu03alum is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Western Washington
    Posts
    16,980

    Default

    The second team would absolutely destroy the first team.
    Bring back the OCC
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules