Thread: AP All-American Team

https://apnews.com/article/sports-wi...a220a71ca94d69
Timme and Holmgren 2nd team.
This is the 12th and 13th time Zags men have earned All-American honors. Timme becomes the first 2 time All-American for GU.
https://www.sports-reference.com/cbb...l-america.html
Prior All-Americans (excl Honorable Mentions)
Burgess
Dickau
Stepp
Morrison
Olynyk
Wiltjer
NWG
Hachimura
Kispert
Suggs
Timme
ZZ
Banchero is a 3rd team selection.
The second team would absolutely destroy the first team.
Bring back the OCC