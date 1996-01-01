Thread: NIL news

Originally Posted by bigblahla Originally Posted by

So you're absolutely sure there is no marketing project being put together to benefit from such a contract? Care to share your info or is this your uniformed opinion? Curious?



I have been a big supporter of the NIL and what it can do for the program...



As for the NIL... the truth is if you can't see it... then it does not exist in your perception but that does not make it impossible or fictional... the NIL is about imagination and presentation offering life changing money to those players either lucky enough to receive offers or smart enough to realize the bank is open, they can make as much money as they want while in college... some do have the intellect and drive to steer their own ship and navigate the waters of the NIL and all the opportunities it truly represents...



FYI... although they don't play Ben & Kaden are local marketing gems... because they are buddies and they are ZAGS!!!



Just my opinion...



Go!! Zags!!!