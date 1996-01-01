Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: NIL news

    Unbiased
    Default NIL news

    NIL has gotten out of hand faster than expected. Although it speaks of a football recruit you can bet there are basketball deals in the works rivaling this one.

    https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/...005418498.html
    strikenowhere
    NIL has gotten out of hand faster than expected. Although it speaks of a football recruit you can bet there are basketball deals in the works rivaling this one.

    https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/...005418498.html
    I'm sorry, but honestly this is nothing more than a complete waste of money by the NIL company. Even just the initial 350k is a ridiculous amount to be paid to a highschool junior, for a sport where the stars are unrecognizable once on the field. The chances of the kid being a bust/injured/mediocre/redshirting are pretty high.
    bigblahla
    I'm sorry, but honestly this is nothing more than a complete waste of money by the NIL company. Even just the initial 350k is a ridiculous amount to be paid to a highschool junior, for a sport where the stars are unrecognizable once on the field. The chances of the kid being a bust/injured/mediocre/redshirting are pretty high.
    So you're absolutely sure there is no marketing project being put together to benefit from such a contract? Care to share your info or is this your uniformed opinion? Curious?

    I have been a big supporter of the NIL and what it can do for the program...

    As for the NIL... the truth is if you can't see it... then it does not exist in your perception but that does not make it impossible or fictional... the NIL is about imagination and presentation offering life changing money to those players either lucky enough to receive offers or smart enough to realize the bank is open, they can make as much money as they want while in college... some do have the intellect and drive to steer their own ship and navigate the waters of the NIL and all the opportunities it truly represents...

    FYI... although they don't play Ben & Kaden are local marketing gems... because they are buddies and they are ZAGS!!!

    Just my opinion...

    Go!! Zags!!!
    "Learn from the past, Plan for the future, Live in the Now!"
    daskim
    Telling quotation:

    Despite the fact that the athlete can choose his NCAA school without violating the contract, The Athletic writer Stewart Mandel noted that the payment was to “entice him toward a specific school — even if not put in writing” and that Mandel expects this “will horrify college administrators, many of them already frustrated by the NCAA’s inability to police NIL.”
    bartruff1
    The value of anything is what a person/organization is willing to pay for it at a point in time......take the money kid......and get as much of it guaranteed as possible.....the British concept of a amateur athlete was always a fantasy......
    RenoZag
    Chet's Bose ad is up on his twitter feed: https://twitter.com/ChetHolmgren
    strikenowhere
    So you're absolutely sure there is no marketing project being put together to benefit from such a contract? Care to share your info or is this your uniformed opinion? Curious?

    I have been a big supporter of the NIL and what it can do for the program...

    As for the NIL... the truth is if you can't see it... then it does not exist in your perception but that does not make it impossible or fictional... the NIL is about imagination and presentation offering life changing money to those players either lucky enough to receive offers or smart enough to realize the bank is open, they can make as much money as they want while in college... some do have the intellect and drive to steer their own ship and navigate the waters of the NIL and all the opportunities it truly represents...

    FYI... although they don't play Ben & Kaden are local marketing gems... because they are buddies and they are ZAGS!!!

    Just my opinion...

    Go!! Zags!!!
    Doesn't matter to me what projects they might have and definitely more power to the student-athletes for taking the money and running. I'm just saying from a business perspective it makes no sense whatsoever to through out that kind of cash on a highschooler no matter how good they might be. This smells more like a booster or two using the company as a cut-out.
