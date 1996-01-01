Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: First Weekend Preview article at Zagaholic

  1. Today, 09:45 AM #1
    thebigsmoove's Avatar
    thebigsmoove
    thebigsmoove is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    1,204

    Default First Weekend Preview article at Zagaholic

    Interesting piece at Zagaholic breaking down the potential first weekend matchups for Gonzaga.

    https://zagaholic.net/words/first-weekend-preview
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:54 AM #2
    tinfoilzag
    tinfoilzag is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    South Hill
    Posts
    868

    Default

    Boise St is a bad matchup for Memphis.

    The way to beat BSU is to take care of the ball, play good team defense late into the shot clock, and hit the 3. Memphis doesn't tick any of these boxes.

    BSU could be the best in the country at limiting streaks (even their own) so if Memphis digs a hole early with bad decisions, it may be impossible to get out.
    Ihre Papiere bitte
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules