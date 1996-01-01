Thread: First Weekend Preview article at Zagaholic

-
First Weekend Preview article at Zagaholic
Interesting piece at Zagaholic breaking down the potential first weekend matchups for Gonzaga.
https://zagaholic.net/words/first-weekend-preview
-
Boise St is a bad matchup for Memphis.
The way to beat BSU is to take care of the ball, play good team defense late into the shot clock, and hit the 3. Memphis doesn't tick any of these boxes.
BSU could be the best in the country at limiting streaks (even their own) so if Memphis digs a hole early with bad decisions, it may be impossible to get out.
