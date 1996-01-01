-
Karnowski returns to court after nearly three years
Former Gonzaga standout Przemek Karnowski puts injuries behind him, returns to court after nearly three years
https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...wski-puts-inj/
Excerpts…
“ Karnowski helped Twarde Pierniki defeat GTK Gliwice 83-70 on Wednesday in the Polish native’s hometown of Torun. He played 15 minutes, made 3 of 6 shots, scored nine points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked one shot.”
“Finally after two years and 10 months, few surgeries, long rehab, lots of work and help from a lot of people, I am able to do what I love the most,” Karnowski wrote in an Instagram post. “It was not the easiest of times for me, but I am glad where I am at and I’m still able to do what makes me happy.”
Great news about Karno.
ZZ
