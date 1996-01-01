-
REGION BY KENPOM
Curious to see how each region stacked up by KenPom rankings.
Average KenPom rankings for top 4 seeds: WEST - 10.5. SOUTH - 9.3 EAST - 7.4 MIDWEST - 24.8
Average KenPom rankings for top 9 seeds: WEST - 19.9. SOUTH - 19.7. EAST - 18.2 MIDWEST - 27.5
Average KenPom rankings for top 12 seeds: WEST - 30.3 SOUTH - 23.3 EAST - 21.3 MIDWEST - 36.8
According to KenPom, Zags got a decent bracket with the South and East being considerably harder mainly due to the strength of their higher seeded teams. Midwest bracket shapes up to be the easiest, Providence at a 4 seed with a KenPom ranking of 49 is a big reason why it skews their bracket.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules