Thread: Ok We've all had a day to contemplate our bracket. What do you think?

  Today, 05:48 PM
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Oct 2007
    Ok We've all had a day to contemplate our bracket. What do you think?

    I began my research immediately after last night's brackets breakdown. I really like the bracket that the Zags are in. I didn't say it is an easier bracket. I just said that I like it, and I believe that it could have been a whole lot tougher. IMO there are no easy brackets this year, and truthfully, any year. There will be many upsets again this year, and honestly there really may be a whole lot more than ever before. There are a couple bracket placements that blew my mind, and couldn't quite understand them. The first is placing Houston as a number 5 seed. Kenpom has had Houson in the top 10 in the country most of the year. And has them at #4 today. How could the committee miss this. The second Putting UCLA at a 4 seed. Kenpom has them as a #8 seed.

    Things I notice about our bracket is that we could play Boise St, who is a 8 seed. That would be a really cool match up I think. They will have t get past Memphis which will be difficult. If we advance to Saturdays game we will play the winner of Arkansas and UCONN. Both of these are really good teams, but I am ok with having these guys in our bracket. Other 4/5 seeds are UCLA, Houson, Iowa, Illinois. and Providenc, and St Mary's of coarse. But when I look at Houston, Iowa and Illinois I feel pretty good about playing the winner of Arkansas and UCONN. Well that's enough for now. I'll write more during the week. I thought it would be nice to have a thread to talk about teams in our bracket this week while we wait for the game on Thurs.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 06:34 PM
    katman50
    Feb 2007
    The Rock
    No complaints about our bracket. Gotta win games to advance. We are the overall #1 seed, so gotta take care of business. Gonna be a tough tourney. Not taking anything for granted and not going to be a homer. Our boys have to rise up to the occasion. Am hyped.
  Today, 06:35 PM
    katman50
    Feb 2007
    The Rock
    We are in the West bracket. Can't get any better. No excuses.
  Today, 06:43 PM
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Nov 2013
    Laguna
    Net ranking has Houston at #4 but my guess committee punished them because they were 1-4 in Quad 1 games. The next team with 1 Quad 1 win was #47.
  Today, 06:58 PM
    zagfan08
    Feb 2007
    We are better than everyone we’ll play and we’ll be huge favorites in the second round but I don’t love how we have a bunch of old teams in our immediate path. Georgia State is old, won’t matter. Boise and Memphis are old. UConn is old. Harder for our system to run circles around the opponent when they are experienced and athletic.

    We are a lot better than these teams and should win—probably somewhat easily. But the region is a lot tougher than we saw last year.
