Thread: Ok We've all had a day to contemplate our bracket. What do you think?

Ok We've all had a day to contemplate our bracket. What do you think?
I began my research immediately after last night's brackets breakdown. I really like the bracket that the Zags are in. I didn't say it is an easier bracket. I just said that I like it, and I believe that it could have been a whole lot tougher. IMO there are no easy brackets this year, and truthfully, any year. There will be many upsets again this year, and honestly there really may be a whole lot more than ever before. There are a couple bracket placements that blew my mind, and couldn't quite understand them. The first is placing Houston as a number 5 seed. Kenpom has had Houson in the top 10 in the country most of the year. And has them at #4 today. How could the committee miss this. The second Putting UCLA at a 4 seed. Kenpom has them as a #8 seed.
Things I notice about our bracket is that we could play Boise St, who is a 8 seed. That would be a really cool match up I think. They will have t get past Memphis which will be difficult. If we advance to Saturdays game we will play the winner of Arkansas and UCONN. Both of these are really good teams, but I am ok with having these guys in our bracket. Other 4/5 seeds are UCLA, Houson, Iowa, Illinois. and Providenc, and St Mary's of coarse. But when I look at Houston, Iowa and Illinois I feel pretty good about playing the winner of Arkansas and UCONN. Well that's enough for now. I'll write more during the week. I thought it would be nice to have a thread to talk about teams in our bracket this week while we wait for the game on Thurs.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!