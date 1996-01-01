GU's Vrieling Takes Home WCC Pitcher of the Week Honors

The Zags won 2-1 against the Cowboys to seal a road series sweep, and fell 1-0 to the Dirtbags on Sunday, with Vrieling getting a no decision despite his masterful outing. The 6'4 righty finished the week with 22 strikeouts in 13 frames of work — all without a single earned run — while being tagged for only five hits and four walks in that span.