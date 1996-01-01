GU's Vrieling Takes Home WCC Pitcher of the Week Honors
Makes it back-to-back weeks that Bulldogs pitchers have earned award
SAN MATERO, Calif. — Gonzaga RHP Trystan Vrieling capped off a career week with UCU West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Week honors for games played March 7-13. This is the first time Vrieling has earned the honor, and the second straight week a GU thrower has won it after RHP Gabriel Hughes was last week's Pitcher of the Week.
Vrieling turned in two dominant performances in starts last week, notching a career-high in strikeouts (13) in the Zags' series finale with No. 6 Oklahoma State on Monday and holding Long Beach State scoreless for a career-high eight frames on Sunday.
The Zags won 2-1 against the Cowboys to seal a road series sweep, and fell 1-0 to the Dirtbags on Sunday, with Vrieling getting a no decision despite his masterful outing.
The 6'4 righty finished the week with 22 strikeouts in 13 frames of work — all without a single earned run — while being tagged for only five hits and four walks in that span. His 38 total K's in four appearances lead the Bulldogs staff and rank in the top 50 in the nation in strikeouts per game (13.68, No. 42).
Vrieling and the Bulldogs (11-4) begin their WCC title defense this weekend with a road trip to Stockton, Calif. to face Pacific (7-8) March 18-20. Live stats and streaming options are available on GoZags.com
Also Nominated:
Janzen Keisel, BYU; Jackson Hulett, SMC; Brock Gillis, Portland; Brycen Mautz, San Diego; Matt Mcclure, LMU; Dane Morrow, Pepperdine; Hunter Schilperoort, Pacific
2022 #WCCSPORTS Baseball Pitcher of the Week
February 21: Janzen Keisel, BYU
February 28: Brett Gillis, Portland
March 7: Gabriel Hughes, Gonzaga
March 14: Trystan Vrieling, Gonzaga