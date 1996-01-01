-
transfer portal
Figured it might be worth starting a thread to track some players of interest. Some names are emerging and look for a bunch more as the Tourney progresses and players finish their seasons.
Alissa Pili from USC just entered her name. I know the Zags recruited her out of HS. She had a great Fr. season, but has seemed to be derailed by a series of the injuries the last 2 years, nowhere near as effective as her first season.
Also looking to leave USC is Jordyn Jenkins, 6-2 post player from Kent, WA. After a Fr. year that showed some potential, she exploded as a soph and was the Pac 12 co-Most Improved Player. She'll be a good get for somebody.
The high scoring Cavinder twins are looking to move on after 3 years at Fresno St.
