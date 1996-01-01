All Times PDST

NCAA First Four

Texas Southern vs. Tx A&M - Corpus Christi - 3:30 - truTV
Wyoming vs. Indiana - 6:00 - truTV

NIT - First Round

4:00
Missouri State @ Oklahoma - ESPN
Belmont @ Vanderbilt - ESPN2
Princeton @ VCU - ESPNU

Texas State @ North Texas - 5:00 - ESPN+

6:00
Oregon @ Utah State - ESPN
Alcorn St @ Texas A&M - ESPN2
Cleveland St. @ Xavier - ESPNU

8:00
St. Bonaventure @ Colorado - ESPN2
Santa Clara @ Washington State - ESPNU


Be careful out there. Have a great day.