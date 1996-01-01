-
Other Games: Tournament Time ! - TUE - 03. 15. 2022
All Times PDST
NCAA First Four
Texas Southern vs. Tx A&M - Corpus Christi - 3:30 - truTV
Wyoming vs. Indiana - 6:00 - truTV
NIT - First Round
4:00
Missouri State @ Oklahoma - ESPN
Belmont @ Vanderbilt - ESPN2
Princeton @ VCU - ESPNU
Texas State @ North Texas - 5:00 - ESPN+
6:00
Oregon @ Utah State - ESPN
Alcorn St @ Texas A&M - ESPN2
Cleveland St. @ Xavier - ESPNU
8:00
St. Bonaventure @ Colorado - ESPN2
Santa Clara @ Washington State - ESPNU
Be careful out there. Have a great day.
