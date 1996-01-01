Thread: Gonzaga Wbb vs Nebraska

WBB: NCAA Tournament Set, Zags No. 9 Seed

The Bulldogs will play No. 8 seed Nebraska in Louisville, Ky., on March 18– The Gonzaga women's basketball is headed back to the big dance for the fifth-straight season and 13th time in program history, selected as the No. 9 seed in the Wichita Region of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. GU will face 8th-seeded Nebraska on Friday, March 18 in Louisville, Ky. Tipoff and TV time will be announced at a later date."It is exciting," head coach Lisa Fortier said. "We have never been a nine seed. I think it shows some respect for our body of work along with who we played and how we played them. Hopefully we will be able to go out and be successful."- The Gonzaga Bulldogs have been selected as a 9-seed in the Wichita Region and meet Nebraska in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky. This is the second-ever meeting between Gonzaga and Nebraska, with Nebraska winning their only meeting, 87-40, in Lincoln.- GU won its 10th WCC Tournament Title last week in Vegas with a 71-59 win over No. 15 BYU. The win was Gonzaga's first ranked win since Dec. 17, 2019, versus No. 20/17 Missouri State. It was also the highest ranked win since Dec. 2, 2018 versus No. 8/7 Stanford.- Melody Kempton was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player while Kaylynne Truong was tabbed to the All-Tournament team.- With the WCC Title win, Gonzaga improved to 26-6 overall. It marked the 10th overall WCC Tournament Title for GU and head coach Lisa Fortier's fourth at the helm. Gonzaga also moves to 11-4 overall in the tournament under Fortier.- Senior Melody Kempton leads the team with 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds a game. She also has recorded 26 steals this season. Senior Anamaria Virjoghe leads the team in blocks with 43 as sophomore Yvonne Ejim is right behind her with 42. Ejim also leads the team in steals with 44 as she averages 20.5 minutes off the bench.- Cierra Walker is ranked 10th in the country and first in the WCC in three-point field-goal percentage as she has averaged 43.6 percent so far this year.- Melody Kempton is currently second in the conference in field-goal percentage at 54 percent. The mark is currently ranked first in program history for Gonzaga women's basketball.- From the charity stripe, the Zags have made 410 this season and are second in the WCC in free-throw percentage (77.2 percent), which also ranks 18th in the nation.- Defensively, the Bulldogs are first in the conference in scoring defense with 55.8 points, also good for 27th in the country. From beyond the arc, Gonzaga is shooting at 35.4 percent, which is also first in the WCC.- The Zags are averaging 39 rebounds a game and a 10.3 rebound margin, which ranks sixth in the nation and both marks rank first in the WCC.