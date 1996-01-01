Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Gonzaga Wbb vs Nebraska

    ZagDad84
    Here is the initial write-up from the Nebraska Athletic Department:

    Huskers to Face Gonzaga in Louisville

    Lincoln - Nebraska earned a No. 8 seed and will face No. 9 seed Gonzaga in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Championship on Friday, March 18 in Louisville, Ky.

    The Huskers were joined by approximately 1,000 fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena for the official NCAA Selection Show Watch Party presented by Woodhouse on Sunday evening, as ESPN announced the first-ever 68-team women's tournament bracket for March Madness.

    Nebraska (24-8) earned a No. 23 NCAA Net ranking after going 11-7 in Big Ten regular-season and 2-1 to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on March 5. During NU's Big Ten Tournament run, the Huskers defeated No. 10 Michigan 76-73. It marked Nebraska's third win over an Associated Top 10 team this season, including a 72-55 win over then-No. 5 Indiana at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Feb. 14. The Huskers also ran to a 79-58 victory over then-No. 8 Michigan at PBA on Jan. 4.

    The Huskers have been led this season by second-team All-Big Ten guard Jaz Shelley and second-team All-Big Ten post Alexis Markowski, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Shelley, a 5-9 guard from Moe, Australia, leads the Huskers in scoring (13.1 ppg), assists (5.0 apg), steals (1.8 spg) and blocked shots (1.0 bpg) while ranking second on the team in rebounding (6.5 rpg). The only player to rank among the top 20 in the Big Ten in all five major categories, Shelley was also a Big Ten All-Defensive Team selection by the conference media.

    Markowski, a unanimous choice by the coaches to the Big Ten All-Freshman team, ranks among the nation's best freshmen averaging 12.8 points and a team-best 8.0 rebounds. The 6-3 forward/center from Lincoln, Neb., is the only Power Five conference freshman to average better than 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds this season.

    In addition to Shelley and Markowski, fourth-year guard Sam Haiby and third-year forward Isabelle Bourne added honorable-mention All-Big Ten accolades in 2022. Haiby, a 5-9 guard from Moorhead, Minn., is the only player in Husker history to achieve the combined career milestones of 1,000 points (1,361), 500 rebounds (526) and 400 assists (413). She was also a second-team All-Big Ten selection last season. Bourne, a two-time honorable-mention all-league pick from Canberra, Australia, joins Haiby, Shelley and Markowski in giving the Huskers four starters averaging in double figures.

    Nebraska's No. 8 seed marked the Huskers' best seed in the Big Dance since claiming a No. 4 seed in the 2014 NCAA Tournament after winning the Big Ten Tournament title. The Huskers are 1-0 in first-round games in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 8 seed, defeating No. 9 seed Xavier in College Park, Md., in 2008.

    Gonzaga punched its ticket to March Madness with a 71-59 win over BYU in the West Coast Conference Championship Game on Tuesday. The Bulldogs (26-6) went 15-2 in regular-season Big West play and finished No. 25 in the NET rankings. Gonzaga owns wins over 2022 NCAA Tournament qualifiers BYU, Utah, Stephen F. Austin, Montana State and Hawaii. Gonzaga lost twice to both Stanford and BYU and suffered a loss to at-large NCAA selection Washington State.

    The Bulldogs and Huskers do have a pair of common opponents this season in San Diego and Wyoming. Gonzaga went 2-0 against USD (76-66, Spokane; 69-43, San Diego) and defeated Wyoming (54-47, Spokane, Dec. 3). The Huskers defeated San Diego 64-56 in San Diego (Nov. 27) and defeated Wyoming 72-61 in Lincoln on Dec. 22.

    Melody Kempton (10.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg) leads a balanced Bulldog roster that features four players averaging in double figures, including Kayleigh (10.8 ppg, 3.8 apg) and Kaylynne Truong (10.8 ppg, 3.4 apg) and Yvonne Ejim (10.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg). Starters Cierra Walker (9.0 ppg), Abby O'Connor (6.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg) and Anamaria Virjoghe (3.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg) give Gonzaga a productive roster from top to bottom that averages 69.3 points per game while surrendering just 55.8 points per contest. The Bulldogs also carry a plus-10.4 rebound margin.
    Link: https://huskers.com/news/2022/3/13/w...no-6-seed.aspx

    ZagDad
    ZagDad84
    Don't know how this will turn out but let's give it a try:

    Nebraska Team Stats (24-8, 11-7)
    Overall Team Statistics
    Statistic Nebraska Opponents

    Scoring
    Total Points 2513 2054
    Points Per Game 78.5 64.2
    Scoring Margin 14.3 --

    Shooting
    FG: Made-Attempted 913-2037 745-1949
    FG: Percentage .448 .382
    FG: Per Game 28.5 23.3
    3PT: Made-Attempted 270-759 160-576
    3PT: Percentage .356 .278
    3PT: Per Game 8.4 5.0
    FT: Made-Attempted 417-578 404-560
    FT: Percentage .721 .721
    FT: Per Game 13.0 12.6

    Rebounding
    Total 1347 1131
    Per Game 42.1 35.3
    Margin 6.8 --

    Assists
    Total 564 386
    Per Game 17.6 12.1

    Turnovers
    Total 452 474
    Per Game 14.1 14.8
    Margin 0.7 --
    Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.2 0.8
    Points Off Turnovers 16.5 12.8

    Steals
    Total 236 241
    Per Game 7.4 7.5

    Blocks
    Total 123 87
    Per Game 3.8 2.7

    Attendance
    Total 76317 34749
    Per Game 17-4,489 11-3,159

    Link: https://huskers.com/sports/womens-ba.../stats/2021-22

    ZagDad
    ZagDad84
    From Gozags.com:

    WBB: NCAA Tournament Set, Zags No. 9 Seed
    The Bulldogs will play No. 8 seed Nebraska in Louisville, Ky., on March 18

    SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga women's basketball is headed back to the big dance for the fifth-straight season and 13th time in program history, selected as the No. 9 seed in the Wichita Region of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. GU will face 8th-seeded Nebraska on Friday, March 18 in Louisville, Ky. Tipoff and TV time will be announced at a later date.

    "It is exciting," head coach Lisa Fortier said. "We have never been a nine seed. I think it shows some respect for our body of work along with who we played and how we played them. Hopefully we will be able to go out and be successful."

    THE TIP-OFF
    - The Gonzaga Bulldogs have been selected as a 9-seed in the Wichita Region and meet Nebraska in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky. This is the second-ever meeting between Gonzaga and Nebraska, with Nebraska winning their only meeting, 87-40, in Lincoln.
    - GU won its 10th WCC Tournament Title last week in Vegas with a 71-59 win over No. 15 BYU. The win was Gonzaga's first ranked win since Dec. 17, 2019, versus No. 20/17 Missouri State. It was also the highest ranked win since Dec. 2, 2018 versus No. 8/7 Stanford.
    - Melody Kempton was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player while Kaylynne Truong was tabbed to the All-Tournament team.
    - With the WCC Title win, Gonzaga improved to 26-6 overall. It marked the 10th overall WCC Tournament Title for GU and head coach Lisa Fortier's fourth at the helm. Gonzaga also moves to 11-4 overall in the tournament under Fortier.
    - Senior Melody Kempton leads the team with 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds a game. She also has recorded 26 steals this season. Senior Anamaria Virjoghe leads the team in blocks with 43 as sophomore Yvonne Ejim is right behind her with 42. Ejim also leads the team in steals with 44 as she averages 20.5 minutes off the bench.
    - Cierra Walker is ranked 10th in the country and first in the WCC in three-point field-goal percentage as she has averaged 43.6 percent so far this year.
    - Melody Kempton is currently second in the conference in field-goal percentage at 54 percent. The mark is currently ranked first in program history for Gonzaga women's basketball.
    - From the charity stripe, the Zags have made 410 this season and are second in the WCC in free-throw percentage (77.2 percent), which also ranks 18th in the nation.
    - Defensively, the Bulldogs are first in the conference in scoring defense with 55.8 points, also good for 27th in the country. From beyond the arc, Gonzaga is shooting at 35.4 percent, which is also first in the WCC.
    - The Zags are averaging 39 rebounds a game and a 10.3 rebound margin, which ranks sixth in the nation and both marks rank first in the WCC.
    Link: https://gozags.com/news/2022/3/13/wo...no-9-seed.aspx

    ZagDad
