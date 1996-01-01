-
Kenpom 2022
Zags are currently ranked #1 overall by a wide margin. They are ranked #1 on offense and #7 on defense.
These numbers are similar to where they were last year.
I’m a little surprised.
Strength of Schedule NCSOS
Rk Team Conf W-L AdjEM AdjO AdjD AdjT Luck AdjEM OppO OppD AdjEM
1 Gonzaga 1 WCC 26-3 +32.97 121.8 1 88.8 7 72.5 4 -.038 268 +3.78 99 104.5 111 100.8 94 -2.56 246
2 Arizona 1 P12 31-3 +27.21 119.6 5 92.4 20 72.2 8 +.046 77 +6.34 67 106.0 75 99.7 57 -0.22 170
3 Kentucky 2 SEC 26-7 +26.59 120.2 4 93.6 27 67.3 155 -.032 251 +9.08 29 106.9 52 97.9 17 -2.76 249
4 Houston 5 Amer 29-5 +26.50 117.3 10 90.9 11 63.8 333 -.007 195 +4.29 93 104.6 107 100.3 76 +0.30 155
5 Baylor 1 B12 26-6 +26.32 117.9 9 91.6 14 67.2 169 +.019 138 +10.71 12 107.4 39 96.7 5 -1.65 215
6 Kansas 1 B12 28-6 +25.49 119.4 6 93.9 29 69.1 68 +.035 101 +12.02 3 107.6 32 95.6 1 +4.52 50
7 Tennessee 3 SEC 26-7 +25.24 111.4 36 86.2 3 67.2 172 +.044 82 +11.76 5 108.7 10 97.0 9 +4.68 46
8 UCLA 4 P12 25-7 +24.85 116.1 15 91.2 12 65.5 258 -.028 243 +8.50 37 107.5 36 99.0 40 +4.49 51
9 Texas Tech 3 B12 25-9 +24.64 109.7 65 85.1 1 66.5 211 -.025 233 +10.21 18 107.5 37 97.2 11 -7.93 345
10 Auburn 2 SEC 27-5 +24.45 113.6 24 89.1 8 70.0 40 -.039 271 +8.77 34 107.2 44 98.5 26 +4.16 58
Birds arent real.
