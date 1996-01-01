Thread: GUBoards Bracketology - Official 2022 Brackets

GUBoards Bracketology - Official 2022 Brackets
Here's What We Are Fighting For
The GUBoards Foo Bracketology Wall Of Champions
2009: Reno / North Carolina
2010: Reno / Duke
2011: Uber / UConn
2012: kdaleb / Kentucky
2013: kdaleb/ Louisville
2014: MDABE80 / UConn
2015: Reno / Duke
2016: Zagineer / Villanova
2017: Reno / North Carolina
2018: kdaleb / Villanova
2019: kdaleb / Virginia
2021: kdaleb / Baylor
So many brackets, so little time.