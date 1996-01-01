Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: GUBoards Bracketology - Official 2022 Brackets

  1. Today, 06:04 PM #1
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    15,665

    Default GUBoards Bracketology - Official 2022 Brackets

    Here's What We Are Fighting For

    The GUBoards Foo Bracketology Wall Of Champions

    2009: Reno / North Carolina
    2010: Reno / Duke
    2011: Uber / UConn
    2012: kdaleb / Kentucky
    2013: kdaleb/ Louisville
    2014: MDABE80 / UConn
    2015: Reno / Duke
    2016: Zagineer / Villanova
    2017: Reno / North Carolina
    2018: kdaleb / Villanova
    2019: kdaleb / Virginia
    2021: kdaleb / Baylor

    Brackets Under Construction - Please Do Not Post Until All Regions Are Up ~ Thank You ~ Management
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:20 PM #2
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    15,665

    Default

    The BobZag / El Voce Bracket

    1 - ElV/BZ / Gonzaga
    16 - Kiddwell / Georgia State

    8 - Martin Centre Mad Man / Boise State
    9 - bullzag23 / Memphis



    5 - LIZF / UConn
    12 - section 116 / New Mexico State

    4 - bballbeachbum / Arkansas
    13 - Zagsfanforlife / Vermont




    6 - former / Alabama
    11 - hooter / Rutgers
    11 - ZagDad84 / Notre Dame

    3 - gu03 / Texas Tech
    14 - mee / Montana State


    7 - ZagDawg / Michigan State
    10 - maynard / Davidson

    2 - DZ / Duke
    15 - Med / Cal State Fullerton
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:30 PM #3
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    15,665

    Default

    The kdaleb Bracket

    1 - kdaleb / Arizona
    16 - zags67 / Wright State
    16 - rennis / Bryant

    8 - ZagaZags / Seton Hall
    9 - Zagceo / Texas Christian



    5 - CDC / Houston
    12 - Angelo / Alabama Birmingham

    4 - sitting / Illinois
    13 - TheBeast / Chattanooga




    6 - Uber / Colorado State
    11 - Ranger / Michigan

    3 - Native / Tennessee
    14 - a13coach / Longwood


    7 - willandi / Ohio State
    10 - Mick / Loyola Chicago

    2 - Phish / Villanova
    15 - raisethezag / Delaware
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:38 PM #4
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    15,665

    Default

    The Reno Bracket

    1 - Reno / Kansas
    16 - Ekrub / Texas Southern
    16 - Kong-Kool-Aid / Texas A&M Corpus Christi

    8 - SonOfZagineer / San Diego State
    9 - bartruff / Creighton



    5 - Reborn / Iowa
    12 - webspinnre / Richmond

    4 - Terp / Providence
    13 - GonzagasaurusFlex / South Dakota State




    6 - seacat / Louisiana State
    11 - JPtheBeasta / Iowa State

    3 - 23 / Wisconsin
    14 - Zag4Hire / Colgate


    7 - woohoo / SouthernCalifornia
    10 - cjm / Miami

    2 - Zagineer / Auburn
    15 - JLGutrocks / Jacksonville State
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 06:48 PM #5
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    15,665

    Default

    The Bocco Bracket

    1 - Bocco / Baylor
    16 - NEC26 / Norfolk State

    8 - Hoopaholic / North Carolina
    9 - Birddog / Marquette



    5 - Eroop / Saint Mary's
    12 - GoZags / Wyoming
    12 - Bogo / Indiana

    4 - Ak / UCLA
    13 - ZagsGoZags / Akron




    6 - TexasZagFan / Texas
    11 - caduceus / Virginia Tech

    3 - kitz / Purdue
    14 - bigblahla / Yale


    7 - gonzagafan62 / Murray State
    10 - ZagLawGrad / San Francisco

    2 - jazz / Kentucky
    15 - Mantua / St. Peter's
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules