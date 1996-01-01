Thread: GUBoards Bracketology - True Seed List 2022

Results 1 to 18 of 18

GUBoards Bracketology - True Seed List 2022

    GUBoards Bracketology - True Seed List 2022

    Committee's True Seed List

    https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...ist-from-1-68/

    match it up with our seed list and ... voila !
    So many brackets, so little time.
    1s

    1s

    Gonzaga - ElV/BZ
    Arizona - kdaleb
    Kansas - Reno
    Baylor - Bocco
    So many brackets, so little time.
    2s -

    2s -

    Auburn - Zagineer
    Kentucky - jazz
    Villanova - Phish
    Duke - DZ
    So many brackets, so little time.
    3s -

    3s -

    Wisconsin - 23
    Tennessee - Native
    Purdue - kitz
    Texas Tech - gu03
    So many brackets, so little time.
    4s -

    4s -

    UCLA - Ak
    Illinois - sitting
    Providence - Terp
    Arkansas - bballbeachbum
    So many brackets, so little time.
    5s -

    5s -

    UConn - LIZF
    Houston - CDC
    St. Mary's - Eroop
    Iowa - Reborn
    So many brackets, so little time.
    6s -

    6s -

    Alabama - former
    Louisiana State - seacat
    Texas - TexasZagFan (we finally did it!)
    Colorado State - Uber
    So many brackets, so little time.
    7s -

    7s -

    Southern California - woohoo
    Murray State - gonzagafan62
    Michigan State - ZagDawg
    Ohio State - willandi
    So many brackets, so little time.
    8s -

    8s -

    Boise State - Martin Centre Mad Man
    North Carolina - Hoopaholic
    San Diego State - SonOfZagineer
    Seton Hall - ZagaZags
    So many brackets, so little time.
    9s -

    9s -

    Creighton - bartruff
    Texas Christian - Zagceo
    Marquette - Birddog
    Memphis - bullzag23
    So many brackets, so little time.
    10s -

    10s -

    San Francisco - ZagLawGrad
    Miami - cjm
    Loyola Chicago - Mick
    Davidson - maynard
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Default

    11s - (5 teams)

    Iowa State - JPtheBeasta
    Michigan - Ranger
    Wyoming - GoZags
    Rutgers - hooter
    Indiana - Bogo
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Default

    12s - (5 teams)

    Virginia Tech - caduceus
    Notre Dame - ZagDad84
    Alabama Birmingham - Angelo
    Richmond - webspinnre
    New Mexico State - section 116
    So many brackets, so little time.
    13s -

    13s -

    Chattanooga - TheBeast
    South Dakota State - GonzagasaurusFlex
    Vermont - Zagsfanforlife
    Akron - ZagsGoZags
    So many brackets, so little time.
    14s -

    14s -

    Longwood - a13coach
    Yale - bigblahla
    Colgate - Zag4Hire
    Montana State - mee
    So many brackets, so little time.
    15s -

    15s -

    Delaware - raisethezag
    St. Peter's -Mantua
    Jacksonville State - JLGutrocks
    Cal State Fullerton - Med
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Default

    16s - (6 teams)

    Georgia State - Kiddwell
    Norfolk State - NEC26
    Wright State - zags67
    Bryant - rennis
    Texas Southern - Ekrub
    Texas A&M Corpus Christi - Kong-Kool-Aid
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Default

    Okay ... I double triple checked everything. The above seed list is the Truth ... or the true seed list.

    Need a little break, a couple of fingers of bourbon, and then I will get the brackets up in a little while.
    So many brackets, so little time.
