Thread: GUBoards Bracketology - True Seed List 2022

Committee's True Seed List
https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...ist-from-1-68/
match it up with our seed list and ... voila !
So many brackets, so little time.
1s
Gonzaga - ElV/BZ
Arizona - kdaleb
Kansas - Reno
Baylor - Bocco
2s -
Auburn - Zagineer
Kentucky - jazz
Villanova - Phish
Duke - DZ
3s -
Wisconsin - 23
Tennessee - Native
Purdue - kitz
Texas Tech - gu03
4s -
UCLA - Ak
Illinois - sitting
Providence - Terp
Arkansas - bballbeachbum
5s -
UConn - LIZF
Houston - CDC
St. Mary's - Eroop
Iowa - Reborn
6s -
Alabama - former
Louisiana State - seacat
Texas - TexasZagFan (we finally did it!)
Colorado State - Uber
7s -
Southern California - woohoo
Murray State - gonzagafan62
Michigan State - ZagDawg
Ohio State - willandi
8s -
Boise State - Martin Centre Mad Man
North Carolina - Hoopaholic
San Diego State - SonOfZagineer
Seton Hall - ZagaZags
9s -
Creighton - bartruff
Texas Christian - Zagceo
Marquette - Birddog
Memphis - bullzag23
10s -
San Francisco - ZagLawGrad
Miami - cjm
Loyola Chicago - Mick
Davidson - maynard
11s - (5 teams)
Iowa State - JPtheBeasta
Michigan - Ranger
Wyoming - GoZags
Rutgers - hooter
Indiana - Bogo
12s - (5 teams)
Virginia Tech - caduceus
Notre Dame - ZagDad84
Alabama Birmingham - Angelo
Richmond - webspinnre
New Mexico State - section 116
13s -
Chattanooga - TheBeast
South Dakota State - GonzagasaurusFlex
Vermont - Zagsfanforlife
Akron - ZagsGoZags
14s -
Longwood - a13coach
Yale - bigblahla
Colgate - Zag4Hire
Montana State - mee
15s -
Delaware - raisethezag
St. Peter's -Mantua
Jacksonville State - JLGutrocks
Cal State Fullerton - Med
16s - (6 teams)
Georgia State - Kiddwell
Norfolk State - NEC26
Wright State - zags67
Bryant - rennis
Texas Southern - Ekrub
Texas A&M Corpus Christi - Kong-Kool-Aid
Okay ... I double triple checked everything. The above seed list is the Truth ... or the true seed list.
Need a little break, a couple of fingers of bourbon, and then I will get the brackets up in a little while.
