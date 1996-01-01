Thread: Dook in E8

There it is. Dook in the E8.
If they get that far. Recent losses to North Carolina and Virginia Tech, who received #8 and #11 seeds.
Get your tickets early, Duke fans travel and since this is coach K's last year you know they will pay big bucks for every game. We cant allow a pro duke crowd. They showed up to Las Vegas, don't think they wont get out to San Fran.
we got to get their first too
but the committee scripts it. Lunardi tries to say it's not so and gives his reasons.......
I don't see duke winning their first 3 games. They seem to have gotten worse the last month. If Nembhard would have played just descent against them the first time Zags win. If we wouldn't have let Banchero shoot all those wide open 3s in the first half, Zags win. If the Zags make it to the eliete 8, I don't think they will be playing duke.