Thread: Dook in E8

    Default Dook in E8

    There it is. Dook in the E8.
    There it is. Dook in the E8.
    Zags will beat them.
    Chet had not found his stride last time.
    I'm laughing. Why aren't you?
    If they get that far. Recent losses to North Carolina and Virginia Tech, who received #8 and #11 seeds.
    There it is. Dook in the E8.
    Maybe, depends on if Duke wins their first three


    Get your tickets early, Duke fans travel and since this is coach K's last year you know they will pay big bucks for every game. We cant allow a pro duke crowd. They showed up to Las Vegas, don't think they wont get out to San Fran.
    we got to get their first too


    but the committee scripts it. Lunardi tries to say it's not so and gives his reasons.......
    I don't see duke winning their first 3 games. They seem to have gotten worse the last month. If Nembhard would have played just descent against them the first time Zags win. If we wouldn't have let Banchero shoot all those wide open 3s in the first half, Zags win. If the Zags make it to the eliete 8, I don't think they will be playing duke.
