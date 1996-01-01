Thread: It's Selection Sunday, one of the best days of the season

Good morning Zag fans. It's Selection Sunday, one of the best days of the sIt'season. The Out of Conference season is over. And so is the Conference Season and finally so is the Conference Tournament. Gonzaga has finished these 3 parts of the basketball season as the number one team in the USA, and will most likely be the number one seed in the West after this day is over. I don't know about you all, but I'm pretty sure we are all thinking alike. We are really really excited for Selection Sunday to begin tonight at 3 pm on CBS. This is a day that we all anxiously await to see who are Zags will play. For me Selection Sunday has always been a really exciting day, probably as exciting as most games. The NCAA National Basketball Tournament is possibly the most exciting sporting event of them all.
It's time to get our brackets out and fill them out. We'll anxiously await for the CBS announcers to tell us who will be in our region, the West Region. After that the research of the teams in our bracket will begin. I've already begun some of the research on possible teams at the #4 and #5 seeds. I'll also want to see who the #8 and #9 seeds are because this year those could be pretty tough games. From everything I've seen, and everything that I've heard, this is going to be the TOUGHEST EVER NCAA National Tournament, and the CRAZIEST March Madness ever.
Most likely most of us have been waiting for March Madness, and it's the best week of the year. Ever since September we've been waiting for this week, maybe more than ever before because many of us believe that this is the team that is going to go all the way. We've patiently been waiting for this week, as we watched claim the #1 spot in the polls for a large part of the season. We watched as the team almost went undefeated in conference play accept for the last game of that part of the season. And we cheered loudly as our boys got even with St Mary's and defeated them by ten in the Conference Championship. So Selection Sunday is finally here. Have a good day as we all wait for 3 pm to get here. See you all after the Selections are made.
Go Zags!!!