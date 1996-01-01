-
Other Games: Selection Sunday - 03. 13.22
Five automatic bids at stake today; a number of bubble possibilities will be impacted by Sunday's results:
Yale vs. Princeton - 9:00 - ESPN - Ivy League
Texas A& M vs. Tennessee - 10:00 - ESPN - SEC
Richmond vs. Davidson - 10:00 - CBS - Atlantic 10
Memphis vs. Houston - 12:15 - ESPN - American
Iowa vs. Purdue - 12:30 - CBS - Big Ten
Tournament Selection Shows: 3:00 - CBS / ESPN
Have a satisfying Sunday. Be careful out there.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules