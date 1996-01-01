-
2022 NCAA Tournament Selection Show
Just wanted to get this set up for discussion on the Lady Zags seed and opposition.
For those who want to watch the Women's NCAA selection show, it goes on just before the Men's selection.
NCAA Tournament Women's Selection Show @ 5:00 PM PST
Televised by ESPN.
ESPN's chief Wbb brackotologist has the Lady Zags as an 11th-seed, placed in the Greensboro Region, sent to Ann Arbor with #14 Fairfield, #6 North Carolina and #3 Michigan. The Zags would face off in their first-round game against #6 North Carolina.
