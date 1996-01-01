Thread: Front court next year?

Results 1 to 4 of 4

Front court next year?

    zagssuperfan
    Sorry if this has already been discussed, but I don't get on boards often anymore and searched back aways to find an answer without any luck. anyone else thinking about who starts at center next year. I'm all about enjoying the moment this year with one of the best front courts we have ever had. But I also can't help think about what happens next. I think we are set 1-4, but who plays 5? I like Perry and Gregg, but neither have any experience. If it were a guard position I would say we could get a grad transfer, but I can't think of a single grad transfer big who has come in and started. Anyone have any thoughts? Thanks.
    jazzdelmar
    Brandon Clark, for one. JP Batista another.

    Crap shoot for next year. Timme expected back, and Watson. Then pray for rain.
    GonzaGAW
    - gonzaga has an excellent A+ track record at bringing in a one year player from another school......at the guard postion.
    - i have to think the coaching staff is going to push hard and find the best 'wally kessler, oscar tschwebwa' player available. (sorry no spell check available for oscar)
    HenneZag
    We need a big time transfer. Brandon Clarke esqu. Perry has Clarke type potential but we may never see him development with his back issues. Gregg will be a solid player I just don't see starter minutes. Hopefully we get Timme back, nonetheless we will need some help everywhere with some proven players
