Rando Named to Buster Posey Award Watchlist

 the list will be updated to include other candidates until May 4, 2022. This is the second consecutive year Rando has been nominated for the award.In five appearances at the catcher spot, he's generated 66 putouts to go with four assists while finishing each game without an error. In 2021, Rando was a Second Team All-WCC honoree after driving in 28 runs while holding down home plate with a team-high 340 putouts and .994% fielding to go with 19 assists.The watch list will be narrowed down to the semifinalists who will be announced May 19, 2022. Ballots will be sent to the national voting committee at the end of May for a vote to determine the three finalists. The finalists will be announced June 7, 2022, with a final vote among the national committee to occur during the College World Series. All finalists will be brought to Wichita and the winner will be announced on June 29, 2022.