Timme and Holmgren were chosen as two of the 10 finalists for the Naismith Trophy an award recognizing college basketballs most outstanding player.
Gonzaga is the only school with multiple players on a 10-man lists that also includes Arizonas Bennedict Mathurin, Kentuckys Oscar Tshiebwe, Auburns Jabari Smith, Wisconsins Johnny Davis, Iowas Keegan Murray, Kansas Ochai Agbaji, Illinois Kofi Cockburn and Ohio States E.J. Liddell.
Both of Gonzagas frontcourt standouts are also in the running for positional awards, with Holmgren recently named one of five finalists for the Karl Malone Award (nations best power forward) and Timme named one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (nations best center).