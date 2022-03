Timme and Holmgren were chosen as two of the 10 finalists for the Naismith Trophy – an award recognizing college basketball’s most outstanding player.Gonzaga is the only school with multiple players on a 10-man lists that also includes Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, Iowa’s Keegan Murray, Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji, Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell.Both of Gonzaga’s frontcourt standouts are also in the running for positional awards, with Holmgren recently named one of five finalists for the Karl Malone Award (nation’s best power forward) and Timme named one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (nation’s best center).