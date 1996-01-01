Timme and Holmgren were chosen as two of the 10 finalists for the Naismith Trophy  an award recognizing college basketballs most outstanding player.Gonzaga is the only school with multiple players on a 10-man lists that also includes Arizonas Bennedict Mathurin, Kentuckys Oscar Tshiebwe, Auburns Jabari Smith, Wisconsins Johnny Davis, Iowas Keegan Murray, Kansas Ochai Agbaji, Illinois Kofi Cockburn and Ohio States E.J. Liddell.Both of Gonzagas frontcourt standouts are also in the running for positional awards, with Holmgren recently named one of five finalists for the Karl Malone Award (nations best power forward) and Timme named one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (nations best center).