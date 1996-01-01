Thread: Other Games: Champ Week Friday - 03. 11. 22

-
Other Games: Champ Week Friday - 03. 11. 22
Quaterfinal & Semi-Final action today. See the link below for a chart with Conference, Round, Viewing, & Location info.
Full network & streaming schedule: https://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/...2#.YithShDMJqs
Morning
Indiana vs. 16 Illinois - 8:30 - BTN
TAMU vs. 4 Auburn - 9:00 - ESPN
Cincy vs. 18 Houston - 10:00 - ESPN2
LSU vs. 15 Arkansas - 11:00 - ESPN
24 Iowa vs. Rutgers - 11:00 - BTN
St. Louis vs. St. Bonaventure - 11:30 - USA
Afternoon
Miss'ppi State vs. 9 Tennessee - 3:00 - SECN
Creighton vs. 11 Providence - 3:30 - FS1
Michigan St vs. 12 Wisconsin - 3:30 - BTN
4:00
TCU vs. 6 Kansas - ESPN2
Miami vs. 7 Duke - ESPN
Tulsa vs. SMU - ESPNU
Vanderbilt vs. 5 Kentucky - 5:00 - SECN
Evening
6:00
Colorado vs. 2 Arizona - PAC12
UConn vs. 8 Villanova - FS1
Penn St vs. 9 Purdue - BTN
UCF vs. Memphis - ESPNU
6:30
Oklahoma vs. 14 Texas Tech - ESPN2
VA Tech vs. 25 North Carolina - ESPN
Wyoming vs. Boise State - CBSSN
21 USC vs. 13 UCLA - 8:30 - FS1
San Diego St vs. 23 Colorado State - 8:59 - CBSSN
Have a fine Friday. Be careful out there.
-
Yesterdays MW quarters were really good games, should be 2 great semis today. A bunch of really evenly matched good teams. If I could be at any tourney right now I’d take that over all the Power 6.
