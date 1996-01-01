Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Other Games: Champ Week Friday - 03. 11. 22

  1. Today, 07:29 AM #1
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    49,388

    Default Other Games: Champ Week Friday - 03. 11. 22

    Quaterfinal & Semi-Final action today. See the link below for a chart with Conference, Round, Viewing, & Location info.

    Full network & streaming schedule: https://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/...2#.YithShDMJqs

    Morning

    Indiana vs. 16 Illinois - 8:30 - BTN
    TAMU vs. 4 Auburn - 9:00 - ESPN
    Cincy vs. 18 Houston - 10:00 - ESPN2

    LSU vs. 15 Arkansas - 11:00 - ESPN
    24 Iowa vs. Rutgers - 11:00 - BTN
    St. Louis vs. St. Bonaventure - 11:30 - USA

    Afternoon

    Miss'ppi State vs. 9 Tennessee - 3:00 - SECN
    Creighton vs. 11 Providence - 3:30 - FS1
    Michigan St vs. 12 Wisconsin - 3:30 - BTN

    4:00
    TCU vs. 6 Kansas - ESPN2
    Miami vs. 7 Duke - ESPN
    Tulsa vs. SMU - ESPNU

    Vanderbilt vs. 5 Kentucky - 5:00 - SECN

    Evening

    6:00
    Colorado vs. 2 Arizona - PAC12
    UConn vs. 8 Villanova - FS1
    Penn St vs. 9 Purdue - BTN
    UCF vs. Memphis - ESPNU

    6:30
    Oklahoma vs. 14 Texas Tech - ESPN2
    VA Tech vs. 25 North Carolina - ESPN
    Wyoming vs. Boise State - CBSSN

    21 USC vs. 13 UCLA - 8:30 - FS1
    San Diego St vs. 23 Colorado State - 8:59 - CBSSN

    Have a fine Friday. Be careful out there.


    The GUB Resource Library: Links to: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .

    They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:43 AM #2
    bdmiller7
    bdmiller7 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Posts
    1,513

    Default

    Yesterdays MW quarters were really good games, should be 2 great semis today. A bunch of really evenly matched good teams. If I could be at any tourney right now I’d take that over all the Power 6.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules