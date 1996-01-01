Zags' Road Swing Continues With Three Games at Long Beach State

Due to expected weather conditions, the Zags' initially-scheduled four-game tilt with the Tigers was shortened to one game on Wednesday, withLBSU (4-6) began the season with a series win over then-No. 3 Mississippi State and have won three straight to claim a series win against North Dakota State at home and a midweek matchup over Pepperdine. GU will be the third Top-25 opponent they have faced this year after they fell to then-No. 20 UCLA in a one-game road matchup on March 1.vs. RHP Luis Ramirez (1-0, 18 IP, 18 K, 0.5 ERA).vs. RHP Jack Noble (2-0, 15.1 IP, 16 K, 1.17 ERA)vs. RHP Juaron Watts-Brown (0-1, 12.1 IP, 19 K, 5.84 ERA)Wednesday's win saw the Zags fall behind 5-1 at one point before an explosive seven-run eighth turned the game on its head and lifted GU to its eighth-straight win. GU's relievers combined to pitch six consecutive scoreless frames after Mizzou's lineup put up ten hits in the first to keep the Tigers from mounting a late comeback.In that massive eighth frame, GU got nine runners on base and capitalized with RBIs from Shea Kramer, Connor Coballes, Savier Pinales and Enzo Apodaca. The Zags batted .500 with runners on base and in scoring position, finishing with 12 hits in total. Apodaca (2 RBI, 1 run) and Connor Coballes (2 RBI, 2 runs) led the Bulldogs with three hits apiece, with Kramer (2 RBI, 1 run) adding two more. Eight different Zags scored runs, with six picking up at least a knock."Really proud of that effort today," said GU Head Coach Mark Machtolf. "Not the prettiest game but did a great job of staying with it and clawing back in the lead. Really nice to see Kramer and Apodaca have some big hits, especially Kramer who had some back luck earlier in the game."The Zags held Oklahoma State to just five runs on the weekend in the sweep, thanks largely to dominant outings from GU's three starting pitchers. Gabriel Hughes earned WCC Pitcher of the Week honors after an 11-strikeout, seven inning start on Friday's series opener that held the Cowboys to three earned runs on three hits. RHP William Kempner touched 100mph in his Saturday start while holding OSU to one unearned run on four hits, striking out five. On Monday, RHP Trystan Vrieling notched the most strikeouts in a single game by a pitcher this season with a career-high 13 K's in five innings on Sunday, holding OSU to one unearned run on two hits.GU's relievers didn't allow a single run across over the weekend, with RHP Michael Spellacy earning his second save of the season on Friday with two scoreless frames, RHP Brody Jessee striking out seven in 3.2 innings to clinch the series and earn the win, and RHP Owen Wild striking out six in 3.2 frames to secure the sweep in the finale.Gonzaga scored first on in all three games of the series, with an opportunistic offense led by Stephen Lund (Team-high five hits, two runs, two RBI), Tyler Rando (Three hits, two RBI) and Cade McGee (Two hits, two runs, three RBI).Gonzaga baseball cracked the Top 25 in rankings released by D1Baseball.com, Collegiate Baseball and Baseball America for the first time this season Monday, the culmination of a series-clinching upset against then-No. 4 Oklahoma State that lifted the Bulldogs to their sixth straight win and into the national discussion. GU went on to complete the three-game sweep later that day.The Zags clocked in at No. 25 in D1Baseball.com's poll and No. 19 in Baseball America's ranking. GU's No. 15 ranking in Collegiate Baseball's poll is the Bulldogs' highest since GU earned a No. 9 ranking from Collegiate Baseball back in 1980. D1Baseball.com's ranking is the official Top 25 of the NCAA In the computer-generated RPI rankings used by the NCAA, GU sits at No. 10 in the country.This is the second straight season GU has been ranked amongst the top 25 teams nationally by all three publications. In 2021, the Zags jumped to No. 14 in the D1Baseball Top 25, to No. 19 in Collegiate Baseball's rankings and broke into the top 25 in Baseball America, coming in at No. 25.Gonzaga earned its first-ever national ranking during the 1971 season, earning the No. 15 spot in Collegiate Baseball's poll. GU's highest-ever national ranking came in the 1980 season when the Bulldogs were ranked ninth by Collegiate Baseball. Since 2010, Gonzaga has been ranked 19 times, reaching as high as 19th in both Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball national rankings. Last season, GU picked up five wins over ranked opponents (Dallas Baptist, TCU and Oregon State), and held an RPI ranking as high as No. 27Gonzaga baseball RHP Gabriel Hughes was named the UCU West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Week for the first time this season and third of his career, the league announced Monday.Hughes struck out 11  one short of his career high and tied for the most in a single game by a Zags pitcher this season  in 7 frames of a 4-3 upset win against No. 4 Oklahoma State in the series opener on March 4, walking one while holding OSU to three earned runs on three hits. The 6'4 righty held the lineup hitless for five consecutive frames in the Zags' win.The Bulldogs rank in the top 50 in NCAA D-I in multiple statistical categories:-4th in Quad 1 wins-4th in double plays (13)-46th in fielding percentage (.978)-47th in ERA (3.36)-40th in Triples (4)With just one K in 39 at-bats so far this season, junior shortstop Connor Coballes ranks among the top 15 toughest batters to strike out in NCAA D-I at 11th. Trystan Vrieling ranks 20th in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (15.35), just ahead of Gabriel Hughes in 39th (14.21)...