Thread: Possible 8/9 Seeds

I am comfortable with all on this list. Bring on the tournament
Between Joe Lunardi & Jerry Palm, there are 22 teams projected between 7-10 seed. These are potential 2nd round matchups for the zags. Who do we match up well against? Who do you hope zags avoid? I've bolded the teams I'm hoping to avoid.
Seton Hall
Iowa St.
Iowa
Ohio St.
TCU
Boise St.
Murray St.
San Diego St.
Marquette
Wyoming
Creighton
Michigan St.
Davidson
Miami
Notre Dame
North Carolina
Colorado St.
USC
USF
Memphis
Loyola (Chi)
Michigan
