Thread: Possible 8/9 Seeds

  1. Today, 01:25 PM #1
    gonstu
    Default Possible 8/9 Seeds

    Between Joe Lunardi & Jerry Palm, there are 22 teams projected between 7-10 seed. These are potential 2nd round matchups for the zags. Who do we match up well against? Who do you hope zags avoid? I've bolded the teams I'm hoping to avoid.

    Seton Hall
    Iowa St.
    Iowa
    Ohio St.

    TCU
    Boise St.
    Murray St.
    San Diego St.

    Marquette
    Wyoming
    Creighton
    Michigan St.

    Davidson
    Miami
    Notre Dame
    North Carolina

    Colorado St.
    USC
    USF
    Memphis
    Loyola (Chi)
    Michigan
  2. Today, 02:20 PM #2
    seacatfan
    Should add Boise St. to the teams hoping to avoid, because Few doesn't like playing against his former assistant coaches.
  3. Today, 02:20 PM #3
    tinfoilzag
    I'd rather not play Boise St and only worried about Davidson if we have to play them in North Carolina .

    Is there a place where you can easily look up pace-of-play for these teams?
  4. Today, 02:29 PM #4
    Hoopaholic
    I am comfortable with all on this list. Bring on the tournament
  5. Today, 02:31 PM #5
    GonzaGAW
    - i'd like to avoid unc and michigan, both are Jekyll and hyde teams and when they are on, i hate to say it they are good.
    - both bacot and dickenson can take over a game and each could give our big men trouble, scoring, defense, rebounding.

    - do not know too much about tcu other than they are hot and trending upwards with recent big wins in the big 12.

    - would like to see seton hall, we always pound them easy in the tournament.
    - also like to see marquette, they seem soft on defense and no star offensive player. you always want to avoid the really talented player than can go crazy on you.
  6. Today, 02:38 PM #6
    bartruff1
    The most entertaining game in my opinion would be Murray State.......Boise State would also be great fun....or Seattle U. ...or Beach
  7. Today, 03:35 PM #7
    OntZags
    Quote Originally Posted by tinfoilzag View Post
    I'd rather not play Boise St and only worried about Davidson if we have to play them in North Carolina .

    Is there a place where you can easily look up pace-of-play for these teams?
    On the kenpom homepage you can see their adjusted tempo number and rank nationally without a subscription.

    barttorvik also has adjusted tempo as well.
