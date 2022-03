Thread: Other Games: THUR - 03. 10. 22 - Con. Tourney Week

Highlights

The best guide to network / streaming options today: https://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/...2#.YioHrhPMK8g . The guide identifies the conference and the tournament round. 14 Top 25 teams in action today, including an early start for #7 Duke vs. Syracuse.ESPN's List: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba.../date/20220310 Indiana vs. Michigan - 8:30 - BTNSyracuse vs. 7 Duke - ESPNButler vs. Providence - FS1Florida vs TAMU - SECNTCU vs. 22 Texas - 9:30 - ESPN2Northwestern vs. 24 Iowa - 11:00 - BTNBC vs. Miami - ESPN2Marquette vs. Creighton - FS1Stanford vs. 2 Arizona - PAC12West Virginia vs. 6 Kansas - ESPNNevada vs. Boise State - CBSSNMD vs. Michigan State - 3:30 - BTNOklahoma vs. 3 Baylor - ESPNSt. John's vs. 8 Villanova - FS1VA Tech vs. Notre Dame - ESPN2Vandy vs. Alabama - 5:00 - SECNWSU vs. 13 UCLA - PAC12Utah St vs. 23 CO State - CBSSNPenn St vs. Ohio State - BTNIowa State vs. 14 Texas Tech - ESPN2Seton Hall vs. 20 UConn - FS1UVA vs. 25 North Carolina - ESPNWashington vs. 21 USC - FS1Fresno State vs. San Diego State - CBSSNMake it a great day. Be careful out there.