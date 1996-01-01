Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: How/why has St Marys been so effective w/Chet & Drew?

    Default How/why has St Marys been so effective w/Chet & Drew?

    Packing the paint? Personel? Coaching?

    Curious on thoughts...

    No one has proven to defend our duo as well as they have the past 2 games.

    (& major props to Anton for matching the intensity/physicality/toughness of SMC last night)
    They deliberately met them up the lane and thru physicality did not allow post of at the block where we are most effective .second half we did much better job of getting ball to Timme if out of position he quickly passed back out to wing (who adjusted to be closer to the elbow three point line extended than typical wing area keeping the defender much more honest on doubling) who quickly back to timme who re-established positiondefensively cant body up and push someone off block without running risk of fouls (notice Tass got several quick fouls second half and fouled out) versus physicality during transition
    There's a lot to this that has been documented pretty extensively already. SMC not the only ones able this season either imo

    One thing to consider also is how opponents attack Drew and Chet when the opponent has the ball. A team like SMC with their screen roll attack puts a lot of pressure on Drew, for example, possession after possession, literally. Clear how teams want to attack Chet at this point too (muscle in the post, off the dribble from the perimeter, nutshell). With Petro, his O pressure on opposing bigs was his strength, same kind of thing with Drew except he's more sophisticated offensively and, at least seems to me, he's maturing a ton to understand others can be the keys sometimes as defenses key on him

    All that said I thought they both played their roles well last night and mostly, they adjusted and helped to facilitate a tough victory in this matchup
