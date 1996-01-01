Thread: How/why has St Marys been so effective w/Chet & Drew?

They deliberately met them up the lane and thru physicality did not allow post of at the block where we are most effective
.second half we did much better job of getting ball to Timme if out of position he quickly passed back out to wing (who adjusted to be closer to the elbow three point line extended than typical wing area keeping the defender much more honest on doubling) who quickly back to timme who re-established position
defensively cant body up and push someone off block without running risk of fouls (notice Tass got several quick fouls second half and fouled out) versus physicality during transition
Originally Posted by Therunner
Packing the paint? Personel? Coaching?
Curious on thoughts...
No one has proven to defend our duo as well as they have the past 2 games.
(& major props to Anton for matching the intensity/physicality/toughness of SMC last night)
