Baseball Weekend Schedule Altered
Will Face Missouri in One-Off Game Wednesday Before Three-Game Series at Long Beach St.
Due to expected weather conditions this weekend, No. 15 Gonzaga baseball's previously scheduled series with Missouri has been altered, with the Zags set to face the Tigers (9-1) in a one-off game this afternoon before heading to Long Beach, Calif. for a three-game weekend series with the Dirtbags (4-6) in its stead.
The Bulldogs (9-2) will face Missouri at 1 p.m. today, with matchups against LBSU on Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. (All times PST).
LHP Bradley Mullan (1-0, 6.1 IP, 2 K, 0.00 ERA) is the Zags' probable starter on the mound for Wednesday's game, set to square off against Missouri LHP Nathan Landry (10 IP, 15 K, 3.60 ERA).
This weekend's probable starters are to be announced.
