Thread: Zags @ Missouri

Gonzaga Series Altered to Single Game on Wednesday

The game will air on SEC Network+ with Beau Baehman and Nate Gatter on the call. Fans can also catch all the action on KTGR and the Tiger Radio Network with Tex Little and Matt Michaels on the call.Mizzou and Gonzaga were originally slated for a four-game series over the weekend. Weekend plans for the Tigers will be announced at a later date.