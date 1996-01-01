Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Zags @ Missouri

  Today, 08:54 PM
    sittingon50
    Default Zags @ Missouri

    gozags.com is showing some cancellations. Anyone know anything?

    https://gozags.com/sports/baseball/schedule/2022

    COVID?
    But we don't play nobody.
  Today, 09:36 PM
    TerpZag's Avatar
    TerpZag
    Gonzaga Series Altered to Single Game on Wednesday

    Tigers and Bulldogs to face off at 3 p.m. on SECN+

    COLUMBIA, Mo. – With the threat of inclement weather late in the week, University of Missouri baseball's series with Gonzaga has been adjusted to a single game on Wednesday, March 9.

    The Tigers and Bulldogs will meet on Wednesday afternoon for a 3 p.m. first pitch at Taylor Stadium. The game will air on SEC Network+ with Beau Baehman and Nate Gatter on the call. Fans can also catch all the action on KTGR and the Tiger Radio Network with Tex Little and Matt Michaels on the call.

    Mizzou and Gonzaga were originally slated for a four-game series over the weekend. Weekend plans for the Tigers will be announced at a later date.

    Missouri Article Link
  Today, 09:44 PM
    TerpZag's Avatar
    TerpZag
    Mizzou Faces Gonzaga in Midweek Matinee
