Thread: Gonzaga vs St Mary's conference tourney postgame thoughts and analysis

Gonzaga vs St Mary's conference tourney postgame thoughts and analysis
Gonzaga 82
St Mary's 69
Wow ! That was THE game we needed. Yes Saint Mary's cuts into a ten point deficet at the half to only 4 points with 7 minutes to go. Gonzaga was slowly watching their lead disappear. Isaid to my friend. This is great. This is what we need. This is where we see what the boys got in them. And Bolton comes out of the time out and hits 8 straight points, and we build up another 9 or 10 point lead. St Mary's cuts it to 7 and it's then back and forth. And then Nembhard takes over and he must have scored 8 straight points. He hit 2 threes in that stretch. Saint Mary's put up a good fight but when their center fouled out with about 2:30 left in the game I knew it was over. Zags closed out and won by 13. That's a great win man.
Nembhard led the Zags with 19. Bolton was next with 18 and Strawther had 16. Strawther carried us the first half with 13 first half points. Timme had ten on just 4-6 shooting, and Watson had 10 on 5-6 shooting. Holmgren scored 8 on 3-9 shooting and 0-4 from behind the arch. Sallis got 1. The Zags shot 57% for the game and 50% from behind the 3 point line canning 8-16. The hit 77% from the line on 14-18. Surprisingly the Zags only had 13 assists which really is low for them, but St Mary's playes excellent D.
Give Saint Mary a lot of credit. They also played a really good game. They have some really good players, and a very disciplined, tough team. They gave the Zags all we could handle. The Zags showed poise and confidence down the stress. I give a lot of credit to Timme for not forcing his shots like he can do. He only shot 6 times and made 4. I did not like Holmgrens game at all, and I applaud Few for taking him out for a very long time in the second half. And we honestly won the game with him on the bench. Watson played great in his place. He scored 10 on 5-6 shooting and he got 5 boards. I think Holmgren needs to reassess his game as he goes into March Madness. He definitely showed his weakness against this team, and he's going to face this kind of D in at least 3 games in THAT tournement.
I'm proud of our guys. Proud of the great game the Gaels gave us. We needed it. I have wanted a close game like this for a long time. And also San Fran gave us a good hard fought game last night as well. the WCC came through in this tourney to prepare the Zags. Congrats to all
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!