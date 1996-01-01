Thread: Gonzaga vs St Mary's conference tourney postgame thoughts and analysis

Results 1 to 8 of 8

    Gonzaga 82
    St Mary's 69

    Wow ! That was THE game we needed. Yes Saint Mary's cuts into a ten point deficet at the half to only 4 points with 7 minutes to go. Gonzaga was slowly watching their lead disappear. Isaid to my friend. This is great. This is what we need. This is where we see what the boys got in them. And Bolton comes out of the time out and hits 8 straight points, and we build up another 9 or 10 point lead. St Mary's cuts it to 7 and it's then back and forth. And then Nembhard takes over and he must have scored 8 straight points. He hit 2 threes in that stretch. Saint Mary's put up a good fight but when their center fouled out with about 2:30 left in the game I knew it was over. Zags closed out and won by 13. That's a great win man.

    Nembhard led the Zags with 19. Bolton was next with 18 and Strawther had 16. Strawther carried us the first half with 13 first half points. Timme had ten on just 4-6 shooting, and Watson had 10 on 5-6 shooting. Holmgren scored 8 on 3-9 shooting and 0-4 from behind the arch. Sallis got 1. The Zags shot 57% for the game and 50% from behind the 3 point line canning 8-16. The hit 77% from the line on 14-18. Surprisingly the Zags only had 13 assists which really is low for them, but St Mary's playes excellent D.

    Give Saint Mary a lot of credit. They also played a really good game. They have some really good players, and a very disciplined, tough team. They gave the Zags all we could handle. The Zags showed poise and confidence down the stress. I give a lot of credit to Timme for not forcing his shots like he can do. He only shot 6 times and made 4. I did not like Holmgrens game at all, and I applaud Few for taking him out for a very long time in the second half. And we honestly won the game with him on the bench. Watson played great in his place. He scored 10 on 5-6 shooting and he got 5 boards. I think Holmgren needs to reassess his game as he goes into March Madness. He definitely showed his weakness against this team, and he's going to face this kind of D in at least 3 games in THAT tournement.

    I'm proud of our guys. Proud of the great game the Gaels gave us. We needed it. I have wanted a close game like this for a long time. And also San Fran gave us a good hard fought game last night as well. the WCC came through in this tourney to prepare the Zags. Congrats to all

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Great game. I'd like to beat SMC one more time this year: in the NCAA final.
    The game could easily be summarized by a series of players that carried the team for a period with stellar play.

    Starting with Nembhard -- then Watson --- Strawther -- Bolton -- and back to Nembard. Glad to see the team dig deep and come up with a win against a damn tough St. Mary's team.
    It was nice to see the guards carry this team to a win. It is easy when Timme and Chet get it going. Even Sallis and Hickman played some meaningful minutes. Watson gave the team a huge spark off the bench. Strawther hunted his shot a bit more. This had the elements you need for wins in March.
    The game could easily be summarized by a series of players that carried the team for a period with stellar play.

    Well put.
    Well put.
    Tonight Zags guards stepped it up and shot ourselves to a victory. Good solid win by 13 points. Regarding the alpha dog mentality, I think Bolton can be that guy when all is said and done. Really happy with his performance. Nembhard and Strawther hit some big threes. Holmgren made a freshman mistake getting that quick fourth foul (charge) with lots of time left in the game. We got some time now to clean up mistakes and get ready for opponents who aren’t used to the Gonzaga style of play which is a good thing.
    - 8 of 16 from 3, that's the game changer/winner.
    - think about it, just 5 of 16 and this game is in doubt.
    - to wit, i think gonzaga will go as far as their 3-point shooting will take them. if they can shoot 40% from 3 and 75% from the free throw line. they will be very very hard to beat.

    - i also think this team is best when no one player is the standout player. tonight it was nembhard scoring the first 7 points, they strawther with 3 3's in the first half, then bolton contributed in second half real well. watson was great all game long. think all of our starting 5 need to be active/agressive offensively, sharing and getting the ball to the hot hand.
    An important win.
    Teams can't just double or triple the post. Zags guards are good too.
    I'm laughing. Why aren't you?
