Thread: Post game radio GU-SMC

-
Post game radio GU-SMC
Hudson: The celebration is on in Las Vegas as GIU knocks off SMC for their 20th title. SMC scored the first 5 and took GU a while to get going. GU led by 10 at the half. SMC cut the lead to 2 twice in the second half. GU pulled away for the win thanks to GU's guards. SMC is a good team, it was a fair game and well officiated. Zags 57.7% from the floor, SMC 47.4%. GU wins 82-69. Nembhard leads with 19, GU shoots 69% in the second half. Bolton 18, Strawther 16, Timme and Watson 10. Logan Johnson leads all scorers with 21 for SMC on 9-14 shooting, Kuhse with 15, Tass 12. Watson 5-6 from the floor and 5 rebounds. SMC did outrebound the Zags 28-27.
The Bulldogs presented with the WCC championship trophy. The teams went back and forth early before GU took it's first lead at 14-14. Strawther with a good first half carried the Zags. GU jumped out to the first double figure lead at 29-18. When it was 54-52, Bolton hits a tough three jumping the GU lead to 7 with a step back fadeaway. AT 61-54 Nembhard hits a straightaway three bringing the Zags fans to their feet ast the lead jumped to 11. Lead down to 10 and then and alleyoop to Chet jumping the lead to 12
Michaelson: Our guards all contributed tonight. We really struggled to score against these guys 10 day and Julian really got us going. And the later Bolton and Nembhard got going. You can't over emphasize what Watson did for us tonight. He had the highest plus minus for us tonight. And then Drew delivered for us late. You look at the last 4 games we played, they are top 25 analytical, those teams are really old, they are experienced and they have great plans. And SMC is so well coached and so methodical and they don't beat themselves.
Watson: It felt good today. We lost to SMC last week and that has been on our mind all week. We knew we weren't going to lose tonight but we knew it was going to be tough. I like the physical play, I knew it was going to be tough. When Andrew and Rashir have the hot hand we have to get the ball to them and they delivered again tonight. It means a lot to get to the NCAA. It's a long season and this is what we wanted to do.
Hickman: We was thinking about this all week. We have had a bad taste in our mouth after last Saturday.. After all the talk the last week. It's so surreal to be able to hoop with a great group of guys. I'm blessed to be with these guys. Them older dudes (Nembhard and Bolton) they know what to do. Hudson said to Hickman the Zags have been going to the NCAA since before you were born which made Hickman chuckle.
Morrison: SMC played a decent game and they shot it well for them. Both of these teams are going to get in the NCAA's.
Next broadcast Monday at noon on the Mark Few show. Our next broadcast will probably be coming to you from Portland if the seedings hold.
Personal note: The last line I saw from Las Vegas was GU plus 12.5. The late free throw covered the Zags bettors. Not sure if that was the line at tipoff or not?
-
It was 12.5 five minutes before tip off. Total was 140.5
Sent via mobile device
-
Thanks once again, Section 116...Lots of championship reporting, for sure...
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules