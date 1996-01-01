Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Gonzaga vs BYU

  Today, 01:27 PM
    ZagDad84
    Default Gonzaga vs BYU

    Decent 1st quarter with Zags up 16-12.

    First 2/3s of 1st quarter zags offense looked really good, last 2-3 minutes, zag offense went on hiatus. Not a good trend.

    Zag defense not too bad, but too many wide open 3's.

    ZagDad
  Today, 01:32 PM
    ZagDad84
    Default

    Conversation with Charlie Creme;

    While Charlie Creme feels BYU is entitled to a top 4-seed, the selection committee has not even mentioned the cougars in their selection shows. Based on the tea leaves, Creme says BYU has no chance at moving up to a 4-seed.

    ZagDad
  Today, 02:02 PM
    ZagDad84
    Default

    Zags up at half 29-21.

    Zags offense is kind of herky-jerky but they have won both quarters so far.

    Now can they keep the cougars down for another 20 minutes?

    Gonzaga hits a 3 to start the 3rd quarter but gives BYU two O-Boards leading to 2 second chance points.

    ZagDad
  Today, 02:08 PM
    ZagDad84
    Default

    Gonzaga would be way up if they would keep BYU from getting O-Boards. BYU is having to take 2-3 shots to get a basket.

    Got to work the boards Zags.

    BYU flopping all over the place, but refs are not buying it, letting the ladies play. Only 6 free throws in the first half.

    Zags up with 4:00 minutes to go 41-29 with BYU on the line.

    ZagDad
  Today, 02:19 PM
    ZagDad84
    Default

    After 3, Zags still up 43-38.

    BYU got 8 O-boards (3 by Gonzales) in the 3rd quarter alone and finished the 3rd quarter on a 9-2 run.

    Shalee Gonzales finished the 3rd quarter by spinning around and through 3 Zags.

    Zags looking tired, shots are falling short.

    Get it together for 10 more minutes Zags. BYU is looking like they want to bust out a 30 point quarter.

    ZagDad
  Today, 02:28 PM
    ZagDad84
    Default

    After letting BYU get the lead down to 3, Zags ramped up the offense.

    Two 3s by K-Ln has the lead back up to 10 with 6:22 remaining.

    Timeout BYU,

    ZagDad
