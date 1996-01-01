Thread: Gonzaga vs BYU

-
Gonzaga vs BYU
Decent 1st quarter with Zags up 16-12.
First 2/3s of 1st quarter zags offense looked really good, last 2-3 minutes, zag offense went on hiatus. Not a good trend.
Zag defense not too bad, but too many wide open 3's.
ZagDad
-
Conversation with Charlie Creme;
While Charlie Creme feels BYU is entitled to a top 4-seed, the selection committee has not even mentioned the cougars in their selection shows. Based on the tea leaves, Creme says BYU has no chance at moving up to a 4-seed.
ZagDad
-
Zags up at half 29-21.
Zags offense is kind of herky-jerky but they have won both quarters so far.
Now can they keep the cougars down for another 20 minutes?
Gonzaga hits a 3 to start the 3rd quarter but gives BYU two O-Boards leading to 2 second chance points.
ZagDad
-
Gonzaga would be way up if they would keep BYU from getting O-Boards. BYU is having to take 2-3 shots to get a basket.
Got to work the boards Zags.
BYU flopping all over the place, but refs are not buying it, letting the ladies play. Only 6 free throws in the first half.
Zags up with 4:00 minutes to go 41-29 with BYU on the line.
ZagDad
-
After 3, Zags still up 43-38.
BYU got 8 O-boards (3 by Gonzales) in the 3rd quarter alone and finished the 3rd quarter on a 9-2 run.
Shalee Gonzales finished the 3rd quarter by spinning around and through 3 Zags.
Zags looking tired, shots are falling short.
Get it together for 10 more minutes Zags. BYU is looking like they want to bust out a 30 point quarter.
ZagDad
-
After letting BYU get the lead down to 3, Zags ramped up the offense.
Two 3s by K-Ln has the lead back up to 10 with 6:22 remaining.
Timeout BYU,
ZagDad
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules