Thread: A geography nightmare Zag fans don't want to see

A geography nightmare Zag fans don't want to see
I know GU is #1 at Pomeroy and everywhere else, but Arizona is a real threat to steal that #1 seed in the west. In my view, if GU wins tonight, they will likely be the overall #1 seed in the NCAA tourney. However.....
That being said, I am scared of the stupid committee playing the geography game. The south regional is being held in San Antonio. The west in San Francisco. Both cities are virtually the same distance from Tucson. So if GU and Zona win their leagues and have the 2 best overall resumes, will the committee put both in San Francisco, making one team the one and the other team the two? Just so Tommy's boys can save 3 miles in travel? Similar nonsense has happened before.
Understand that the pod system vanishes after the 1st weekend. In 2011 the committee handed the overall #1 seed, Ohio State, an east region with Kentucky and North Carolina. Both teams were filled with NBA players and UK was under-seeded. And although they got upset in the 2nd round, the Buckeyes got stuck with Syracuse as their #3 seed - a team, as we all know, no one wants to play on short notice. All so that 3 powerhouses could save a few hundred miles in travel.
It's one of the worst things that the NCAA committee does, and it is my belief that if the GU/Zona scenario plays out as I describe it, you will see a massive movement for change.
But first the Zags need to take care of business in Vegas tonight......
Zero chance the committee puts the #2 overall seed as a 2 seed in the tournament.
I think you're right, but I wouldn't put it past them Kong. These are idiots we're talking about. I mean, the very fact that we still have the geography game in place speaks to their level of IQ at times.
I was worried about something like this in January, Arizona getting the top 2 seed and getting sent out West with us as the top 1 seed. Fortunately (imo) things played out differently the last few weeks.
Both Gonzaga and Arizona will be 1 seeds on Sunday, pretty much zero doubt of that.
