Game Thread: WCC Tournament Championship vs Saint Marys - 03.08.2022
The Gaels are coming off a late night game where they were hard pressed by Santa Clara. Zags need to work on maintaining offensive focus under pressure defenses, so they may get more work on that this evening while trying to earn their 20th WCC Tournament Championship.
Tip: 9:00 PM Eastern, 6:00 PM Pacific
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: https://www.espn.com/watch/
Audio Stream: https://gozags.com/showcase?Live=146
Live Stats: https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=383793
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay
small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
