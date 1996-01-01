It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's WCC Tournament Championship
Good morning Zag fans. It's Game Day, the best day of the week. Gonzaga vs St Mary's at 6 pm tonight for the WCC Tournament Championship. There were no upsets in the tournament, and there will not be one tonight. However, expect a really good and real tough game all the way to the end. So get your best Zag Gear on and let's Rock and Roll. Get ready to give your all tonight as a fan as we watch our boys give their all to bring home that trophy. This is one game why Chet Holmgren, Bolton, Hickman and Sallis came to play at GU. They have that deep desire to bring home that Conference Tournament Championship. These guys are winners, and they are going to show you that tonight. All you doubters will hopefully become believers tonight. But I doubt it.
Go Zags!!!
ps ruff ruff
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!