-
Zags vs. Gaels Head to Head
The Zags (25-3, 13-1) find themselves facing the team that beat them a week ago in the WCC Final. The Gaels of St. Mary's (25-6, 12-3), defeater of the Nation's #1 team in the country, now repeat a match-up in a WCC Final match in Vegas.
St. Mary's sits at #17 on KenPom (#69 offensive, #9 defensive). The Zags (#2 offensively, #6 defensively), despite their prior defeat against their next foe, remain #1 in KenPom and the Net.
A semi-solid win against USF (but a tale of two halves). SMC comes out with a major lead vs. SCU, falters, and wins by a bucket. Nothing's predictable in the WCC. But...#1 and #2 prevail, and now they face each other in the final on Tuesday, March 8 at 6 PM PST in Las Vegas. Why do my kid's soccer practices always interfere with Zag games? I'm forcing Mom to do the commuting so I can focus on this.
Well, look at that. The Zags dominate in almost every category offensively and defensively. Yet, they kicked our ass last week. Sometimes stats are meaningless.
The Zags completely dominate in the Four Factors For Winning Basketball (Left column, bottom four). I'd say we walk away with this, but last week's result says be vigilant.
SMC's tempo is #3.3.7. I..can't..tell..you..how...slow...that....is. Kill me. It's like the antithesis of a Zag offense. Pace is going to determine the winner. But still kill me. I guess credit to SMC, because they tinker around for 30 seconds and then decide to score. That won't take you to a national championship, much less the round of 32.
Moving on, pace free stats hopefully add to the assessment (efficiency).
All of that mumbo jumbo leads to the conclusion the WE Will DESTROY SMC.
SMC fans can't even bother to show up in NV.
Go Zags!
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules