My Annual NCAA Tournament Selection Show Theme Song: 2022 Edition
Coaches gathered in their masses
Coaching teams that want free passes
Crazy minds fearing bubble destruction
From the sorcerers of bracket construction
On the court the bids are burning
As the bracketology keeps on turning
Firings threaten the coaching kind
Poisoning their brainwashed minds
Oh Lord Yeah!
Schedulers lock themselves away
They only started the bubble wars
Why should they go off to be fired
They leave that to the coaching poor
Time will tell their power minds
Making cupcake schedules just for fun
Treating their players just like pawns in chess
Wait until Selection Sunday comes, yeah!
Now in the darkness, the bracket world stops turning
As the tourney bids keep burning
No more BCS phonies of the power
Hand of committee has struck the hour
Day of judgment, AD is calling
On their knees the coaches keep crawling
Begging mercy for their team's sins
Committee chairman, laughing, spreads his wings
All right now!
