Thread: Tonight: a night to remember for long-time WCC fans like me

  1. Yesterday, 11:15 PM #1
    CDC84
    Tonight: a night to remember for long-time WCC fans like me

    What a wonderful set of games with four 20+ win teams, including the #1 and #17 teams in the nation. The WCC showed well to the nation on ESPN. If anyone feels that Gonzaga's league SUCKS, they are not watching the games. As disappointed as I was with the way the Zags played in the 2nd half, the USF Dons never gave up and gave all they had. 24 wins is nothing to laugh about. More postseason games are to come to them. Sendek transformed the SCU Broncos into a 20 win team. And boy are we in for a great WCC title game tomorrow night. A Zag team that will be looking for revenge and a chance to solidify a #1 seed as the top team at kenpom.com. A SMC team determined to not be screwed again by the NCAA tournament and to get a quality NCAA seed.

    The hidden hero in all of this is a lady who I feel might be the best WCC commish ever: the 4th Latina-American D-1 commish is Gloria Nevarez, who just received an extension last season. She has done an incredible job with using the success of Gonzaga basketball to uplift the league, and to, as we have seen with the Santa Clara women's soccer team, uplift other sports. Long gone are the excuses that no one can compete with the Zags and so on. My only hope, and gosh dang it's a hope, is that WE STICK WITH AN UNEVEN NUMBER OF TEAMS WHEN BYU BAILS. No one can replace the Cougars. Adding anyone will drag the league down. There are other leagues with an uneven number of teams. It can be worked out.

    As a long time WCC fan, tonight was a great showcasing of the league I have supported for years.
  2. Yesterday, 11:49 PM #2
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    

    Agreed. And I think we would be talking about four teams in the ncaa tournament if Vrankic never got mono. That team is very solid. Saint Mary’s will win 1 or 2 games in the tournament depending on matchups. Could see usf winning one as well. I think the fun is just beginning for the wcc.
  3. Today, 12:03 AM #3
    CDC84
    

    To be fair, WCC women's soccer was highly competitive before Gloria's arrival, but she continues to uplift the profile of the league. I just hope that she remains in the WCC and avoids the temptations of the P5 leagues. They especially need her when BYU bails. The last thing we need is a "let's be kind" artist who allows a 2-23 basketball team into the WCC just because they are a Jesuit school or because there is some unwritten rule that you MUST have an even number of teams in a league. The smaller amount of teams, the more heat there will be on the cellar boys to invest in their athletic teams.
  4. Today, 12:40 AM #4
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    

    Whatever happens on Tues; GU, USF, and Mary's are Dancing. The metrics support all of them. BYU is out, according to Lunardi. And yes, Gloria is awesome. She did for the WCC what Larry Scott could never do for the P12. No surprise that he was canned.

    Santa Clara will do the NIT proud. I will root for them. Let's just hope it's a Farnham game and not a Walton game.
    GET READY FOR NO BASEBALL -- CBA IS STILL NOT SIGNED
