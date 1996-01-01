Gonzaga vs San Francisco Post Game thought and analysis
Gonzaga 81
USF 71
Zags were up 20 at halftime, and my friend said, "well it looks like the game is over, doesn't it?" And I said no way. And I was right. I explained to her that I had seen so many teams lose a game after a big half time lead. So congratulation to the Zags for not losing, and for finally playing a little D down the stretch, But honestly, they played horrible down the stretch, both in shot selection and in turnovers. It was horrible to watch the carelessness with the ball. And Timme started going one on 3 and of course not scoring. The Zags reverted to a sometimes old habit of playing one on one ball. In ways i was glad the game got close the 2nd half. The Zags need close games, and that really showed tonight because we DID NOT play well at all down the stretch imo/
I was not happy about the reffing either. Timme sat out 11 minutes the first half and maybe about the same the 2nd half. All bad calls in my opinion. I don't like to harp on refs but this really was ridiculous.
The Zags played great basketball the first half. Maybe the best of the year. They ran their offense better than I've seen it in quite awhile. What I mean by that is that they were passing and moving the ball and passing maybe 4 or 5 times before shooting. And why did they not do that the 2nd half? I don't know why. They reverted bac to that one on one play, which they do have a bad habit doing. And then the 2nd half San Francisco gets really hot and it seems like they can't miss a shot.
But a win is a win. Even a kind of ugly one. I got to give a kind of shot out to Watson who scored 8 points and 10 boards and played a much better game than I've seen in a long time.. However, he did have 4 turnovers and I believe 2 or 3 of those were offensive fouls, and one was a technical which i felt was a HORRIBLE CALL.
Timme led the Zags in scoring with 22, followed by Nembhard and Holmgren with 17. Bolton had 10, and Watson 8. Strawthere had 5 and Sallis had 2. Hickman did not score. The Zags were lonly 3-13for 23% from behind the 3 point line, which was not good, but it was what I expected. However, they did shoot 58% as a team for the game, and 14-18 from the foul line for 77% shooting. Holmgren had 6 blocks and played great inside on defense. He intimidated so many more shots which caused USF to miss some good looks inside.
Enough out of me. On to the championship game tomorrow night.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!