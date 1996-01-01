Thread: Post game radio GU/USF

Hudson: The Bulldogs are headed to the title game knocking off #4 seed USF. Great start for GU with the first 9 points. At one point ahead 67-47, then up by 24 and then the Zags weren't cruising anymore. USF turned up the pressure the last 5 and the Zags werent' ready for that. Still a win in March is a win. Zags shoot 58% from the floor (all those points in the paint), USF 38%. Shabazz leads all scorers with 27. GU advances to the title game for the 28th time. Timme with 22. Bulldogs hold on, Shabazz did need 25 (5-15 from three) shots to get his 27, Bouyea only 1-11. Zags win rebounds 34-31; Watson 10 and Holmgren 8. Nembhard 9 assists and one TO.
Timme and Holmgren really got the Zags off to a great start, Chet with great spin move and Nissalske on the bench for USF. USF's early pick and roll defense was awful. It was 22-9 and the half lead was 20 and you really felt like USF was struggling but USF did a reallly good job of climbing back in when USF was in desperation mode. The Zags pretty much sleepwalked the last 5 minutes. It was 49-27, the lead grew a bit more, at 67-43. Nembhard was out there for all 40 minutes with the one late TO. GU's final field goal of the night was the Timme dash down the floor with just over 5 minutes left. They didn't score from the field again. Homgren 17 and Bolton 10 also in double figures for the Zags. Rishwain chipped in with 20, tying a season high for him, for USF off the bench on 7-11 shooting.
Three wins over the Dons for the Zags this years. Timme had 22 in 25 minutes. Strawther only had 5, all from the line. Zag 29-41 inside the paint. Even though the Zags went 0-7 in a 5 minute stretch in the second half, they still shot 50% in the second half. USF 11-34 from three tonight.
Timme, Nembhard and Holmgren 24 out of 35 which is very efficient, whereas Bouyea and Shabazz were a combined 11-36. Morrsion noted the defensive job on Bouyea tonight was phenomenal. Watson had the best game he has had in quite a while, especially considering he was a no show vs. SMC. Bulldogs now got either SMC or Santa Clara as you all know.