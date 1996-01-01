Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - WCC Semis v USF

The Zags played 35 minutes of excellent basketball. The last few minutes looked a little tight.
This was a great bounce back game from Nembhard, Timme, Holmgren, and Watson after all four of them had off nights in Moraga.
Holmgren continues his streak of more blocks than missed shots. 6 blocks and 3 missed field goals. Throw in 17 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals for the Slim Reaper.
Timme was the high scorer with 22 points on 9-13 shooting to go with 4 rebounds and 4 assists.
Nembhard had a great game with 9 assists, 1 turnover and 17 points on 8-12 shooting.
I loved what Watson showed in this game with 10 rebounds and 8 points.
Who is tonights BZ Bulldog of the Game?
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401403489