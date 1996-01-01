View Poll Results: BZ Bulldog of the Game

Voters
31. You may not vote on this poll

  • Timme

    1 3.23%

  • Holmgren

    21 67.74%

  • Watson

    3 9.68%

  • Nembhard

    6 19.35%

  • Someone else? Who?

    0 0%
Results 1 to 12 of 12

Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - WCC Semis v USF

  1. Today, 08:21 PM #1
    Martin Centre Mad Man's Avatar
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    Moms Basement
    Posts
    8,306

    Default BZ Bulldog of the Game - WCC Semis v USF

    The Zags played 35 minutes of excellent basketball. The last few minutes looked a little tight.

    This was a great bounce back game from Nembhard, Timme, Holmgren, and Watson after all four of them had off nights in Moraga.

    Holmgren continues his streak of more blocks than missed shots. 6 blocks and 3 missed field goals. Throw in 17 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals for the Slim Reaper.

    Timme was the high scorer with 22 points on 9-13 shooting to go with 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

    Nembhard had a great game with 9 assists, 1 turnover and 17 points on 8-12 shooting.

    I loved what Watson showed in this game with 10 rebounds and 8 points.

    Who is tonights BZ Bulldog of the Game?



    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401403489
    No team in the country has a better winning percentage against power conference teams since 2017 than Gonzaga... the Zags are playing above average teams in the best leagues in the country and winning 78% of the time.

    -Ken Pomeroy-

    https://www.ksl.com/article/50342950...in-perspective
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:34 PM #2
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    not in Spokane, still in PDT
    Posts
    1,621

    Default

    Voted for Chet, if only for his awesome blocks. But it was a team effort. We shamed the Sobratos back to the Hilltop. They may Dance, or not.
    GET READY FOR NO BASEBALL -- CBA IS STILL NOT SIGNED
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:38 PM #3
    SunDevilGolfZag
    SunDevilGolfZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane
    Posts
    1,118

    Default

    Some good overall performances tonight but not in the mood to vote for anyone when its March and the so-called #1 team in the country has a meltdown in the last 5 minutes. Sorry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:42 PM #4
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    HenneZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, WA
    Posts
    1,718

    Default

    If we don't get tougher we will get bounced early. Yes we won the game and played well early on but we can't have lapses, get out toughed like we did vs the Gaels and in the 2nd half tonight. When things get tough we seem to look like a deer in the headlights. We need to dictate the pace not the other teams style.
    America's Team!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:42 PM #5
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    20,419

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SunDevilGolfZag View Post
    Some good overall performances tonight but not in the mood to vote for anyone when its March and the so-called #1 team in the country has a meltdown in the last 5 minutes. Sorry
    Amen. Pathetic end
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 08:42 PM #6
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    1,362

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SunDevilGolfZag View Post
    Some good overall performances tonight but not in the mood to vote for anyone when its March and the so-called #1 team in the country has a meltdown in the last 5 minutes. Sorry
    - 5 minutes, no in last 8 minutes the zags scored 1 field goal and that was timme's break away undefended dunk.
    - i absolutely hate it when a team that is clicking, stops hunting for its shots and starts to take the air out of the basketball so as to ice the game. with 8 minutes left!
    - credit few, he had the math all worked out in his head, zags can do zip and usf will not have enough possession to win.
    - sorry, i know i should be happy with a win........i'll sign off and give it more effort.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 08:45 PM #7
    ZagLawGrad's Avatar
    ZagLawGrad
    ZagLawGrad is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2008
    Posts
    6,914

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SunDevilGolfZag View Post
    Some good overall performances tonight but not in the mood to vote for anyone when its March and the so-called #1 team in the country has a meltdown in the last 5 minutes. Sorry
    Agreed.
    "The best players will play. That's the way it will always be." Larry Bird
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 08:47 PM #8
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    1,362

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by HenneZag View Post
    If we don't get tougher we will get bounced early. Yes we won the game and played well early on but we can't have lapses, get out toughed like we did vs the Gaels and in the 2nd half tonight. When things get tough we seem to look like a deer in the headlights. We need to dictate the pace not the other teams style.
    - doug gottlieb gave gonzaga every kind of praise possible, but in final analysis says they will never win a championship because they cannot dictate the pace of a game against tournament level strong athletic teams. (okay really i'll sign off now)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 08:48 PM #9
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    20,419

    Default

    Dons won second half 44-34.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 08:55 PM #10
    daskim
    daskim is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Feb 2020
    Posts
    374

    Default

    Also not voting. Last 5-7 minutes was right out of the St. Mary's game. Absolutely no movement. Everyone was standing around. Soft passes. Didn't see much toughness.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 09:07 PM #11
    PNW Zagfan
    PNW Zagfan is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Jan 2015
    Location
    Former PNW, now Louisville, KY
    Posts
    230

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GonzaGAW View Post
    - i absolutely hate it when a team that is clicking, stops hunting for its shots and starts to take the air out of the basketball so as to ice the game. with 8 minutes left!
    - credit few...
    THIS! THIS! THIS! Hate it when we play not to lose, especially with a good three point shooting team. Zag fans far, far outnumbered San Francisco fans, and you could feel the energy just get sucked out if the arena. Do this in the NCAA Tournament and the neutral fans will turn on Gonzaga, as fans love an underdog upset. Zags need to play a complete game.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 09:29 PM #12
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    5,784

    Default

    I voted for Watson because when the Don player flopped he just stood over him like he didn't even notice he was there. Baller move.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules