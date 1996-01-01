Gabriel Hughes Named WCC Pitcher of the Week

The 6'4 righty held the lineup hitless for five consecutive frames in the Zags' win.Gonzaga's spring break road trip continues with a four-game series against Missouri (9-1)  winners of six straight  in Columbia, Mo. Thursday's series opener is set for a 4 p.m. start (PST). Live stats and streaming options are available on GoZags.com  follow @zagbaseball on Instagram and Twitter for live updates, highlights and more.Janzen Keisel, BYU; Ryan Wiltse, SMC; Nick Nygard, Portland; Trevor Hinkel, PepperdineFebruary 21: Janzen Keisel, BYUFebruary 28: Brett Gillis, Portland