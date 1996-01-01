Gabriel Hughes Named WCC Pitcher of the Week
Gonzaga baseball RHP Gabriel Hughes was named the UCU West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Week for the first time this season and third of his career, the league announced Monday.
Hughes struck out 11 one short of his career high and tied for the most in a single game by a Zags pitcher this season in 7 frames of a 4-3 upset win against No. 4 Oklahoma State in the series opener on March 4, walking one while holding OSU to three earned runs on three hits.
The 6'4 righty held the lineup hitless for five consecutive frames in the Zags' win.
Gonzaga's spring break road trip continues with a four-game series against Missouri (9-1) winners of six straight in Columbia, Mo. Thursday's series opener is set for a 4 p.m. start (PST). Live stats and streaming options are available on GoZags.com follow @zagbaseball on Instagram and Twitter for live updates, highlights and more.
Also Nominated:
Janzen Keisel, BYU; Ryan Wiltse, SMC; Nick Nygard, Portland; Trevor Hinkel, Pepperdine
2022 #WCCSPORTS Baseball Pitcher of the Week
February 21: Janzen Keisel, BYU
February 28: Brett Gillis, Portland
March 7: Gabriel Hughes, Gonzaga