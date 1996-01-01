Zags Enter Top 25 in D1Baseball, Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Polls

D1Baseball.com's ranking is the official Top 25 of the NCAA Coming off a three-game road sweep of Cal State Fullerton, GU knocked off Oklahoma State 4-3 on Friday and 2-1 in the tenth inning on Saturday in Stillwater, Okla., thanks largely to dominant starts from starting pitchers Gabriel Hughes (7 IP, 3 ER, 1 BB, 11 K) and William Kempner (6.1 IP, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K) and shutdown infield defense that held the Cowboys (6-4) to just four runs on 11 hits over the weekend. The Bulldogs never trailed in either game, with a delayed series finale set for Noon today that gives them a chance to earn their first-ever sweep of a Top-10 team.This is the second straight season GU has been ranked amongst the top 25 teams nationally by all three publications. In May of 2021, the Zags jumped to No. 17 in the D1Baseball Top 25, to No. 19 in Collegiate Baseball's rankings and broke into the top 25 in Baseball America, coming in at No. 25.Gonzaga earned its first-ever national ranking during the 1971 season, earning the No. 15 spot in Collegiate Baseball's poll. GU's highest-ever national ranking came in the 1980 season when the Bulldogs were ranked ninth by Collegiate Baseball. Since 2010, Gonzaga has been ranked 19 times, reaching as high as 19th in both Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball national rankings. Last season, GU picked up five wins over ranked opponents (Dallas Baptist, TCU and Oregon State), and held an RPI ranking as high as No. 27.