Thread: Gu-SF WCC Tournament

    Default Gu-SF WCC Tournament

    Zags up by five at half 31-26. I notice Bree isn't suited up and looks to have a brace on her left knee.
    Playing decent but not great defense. Occasionally too much help defense leaving a few 3 point shooters wide open. Thankfully, USF, so far is only shooting 33.3% so not a huge problem yet. Rebounding very well with lots of O-boards leading to 2nd chance points. 3-point shooting is keeping USF in the game while 2nd chance points are keeping the Zags in the game.

    Zags shooting more than 10% under their average (overall and from 3) so far. Keep up the "D" fence in the 2nd half and improve the shooting and Gonzaga will get their 3rd chance at BYU who had a really close game with Portland.

    Gonzaga, mostly on a good defensive game, wins 69-55. BYU tomorrow. Hopefully, they can do better than their last game and a half showing against the Cougars.
